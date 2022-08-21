‘Across the Spider-Verse’ merchandise reveals first look at newest Spider-Man variant

New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise has revealed yet another new character poised to be Sony’s next Spider-Verse star: Spider-Punk.

New SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE merch has revealed the first look at Spider-Punk in the sequel! More photos: https://t.co/mcD9p8oFZc pic.twitter.com/Fj1uSsfHEN — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) August 21, 2022

Thanks to merchandise for the upcoming Into the Spider-Verse sequel, fans can now be certain that Spider-Punk is coming to the big screen. To this point, there had been countless rumors and insinuations that the British Spider-Rocker would bring his denim vest, bad attitude, and foul mouth into the Spider-Verse. Now, it’s official.

Who is he? Also nicknamed the “Anarchic Spider-Man,” Spider-Punk first appeared in 2014. Hobie Brown was, as you may have guessed, bitten by a radioactive spider that had been contaminated by toxic waste. Armed with his newfound powers, he rallied the masses with his awesome guitar skills and the power of punk rock. They waged war on his world’s Norman Osborn, who had become President of the United States. The “radioactive suicide machine” and his vulgar messages inspired many to his cause, and they defeated Norman and his minions.

No doubt, fans will run with the Spider-Punk theories in short order. In the comics, Hobie comes from Earth-838. That happens to be the same Earth-838 where Scarlet Witch laid waste to the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Whether or not Hobie’s Earth will be connected to the one from MOM remains to be seen, but it will be an interesting detail all the same.

Spider-Punk isn’t the only new face we’ll see in Across the Spider-Verse. Last week, Twitter users spotted Peter Parker’s clone, Ben Reilly, aka the Scarlet Spider, on more merchandise being marketed for the film.

Scarlet Spider has long been one of the most popular Spider-Men in the comics. At one point, he took up the reins as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man during the 1990s. His distinct red jumpsuit and baby-blue hoodie made their way into Spider-Man: Homecoming as an allusion to Ben Reilly. Finally, fans will get to see him on the silver screen.