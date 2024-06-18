Zach Baumann
Image via TikTok
Category:
News
Social Media

‘Adam Sandler vibes’: Hopeful uncle takes to TikTok to request aid in giving his nieces the best vacation of their lives

This is what TikTok was made for.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 02:06 pm

The world can be a pretty bleak place at times; the cost of living has battered us all, and there’s always a war going on somewhere. Sometimes you need a break from it all, and that’s why TikTok is such a unique app — scroll for a few minutes, and you’re bound to find something wholesome.

Recommended Videos

In this case, it’s a community of strangers separated by land, sea, and time zones, banding together to help a young uncle put together the best vacation for his nieces who are flying out to visit him. Zach Baumann posted a short clip of him playing the ukulele and singing about all the plans he had for when his four nieces came to visit him in Hawaii. It’s a wholesome video, but there’s just one small problem: Baumann wants to help make some great memories for the girls but he doesn’t have the funds, so he’s turned to TikTok to ask for help in the form of a song.

@zachbaumann

im so glad i said screw it and spent a bunch of savings to make this happen. Its gonna be special!!!! #fypシ゚viral #yolo #fam

♬ original sound – Zach Baumann

The video is short but sweet and it’s nice to see someone trying to do something for others despite not necessarily having the means. Baumann also stated that he spent the last of his savings to chip in for the plane tickets; clearly, family is a priority for this guy. Some of the comments compared him to Adam Sandler, and it definitely gives similar vibes to that scene in 50 First Dates.

Clearly Baumann is prepared to go above and beyond for his family, he genuinely seems like such a good uncle. Maybe Hollywood could turn this into a movie and have him be played by Sandler himself. Anyways, you kind of get the impression that he and his nieces would be able to create some golden memories, even without the help from those on TikTok.

Luckily, they won’t have to though as the TikTok community have come together to provide the family with some very generous offers. Some of the more significant ones include a comment from Southwest Airlines saying they could maybe help that island-hopping dream come true. A comment from Deep Blue Eco-Tours offered to take them shark diving, and another offer came from a user who owns units on the Big Island, offering accommodation.

Even some smaller local business owners offered to help out, with a jewelry maker in Oahu offering friendship bracelets, and a photographer offering a free photo shoot session. It really does warm the heart to see people reaching out in this way. Times are tough right now, but despite it all, people are sharing the love and helping Zach and his nieces create some truly special memories.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article An activist asked civilians to describe Ted Cruz in one word and the results paint a PICTURE
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
An activist asked civilians to describe Ted Cruz in one word and the results paint a PICTURE
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘We have to DEPORT!!!’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, and sadly she’s not talking about herself
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘We have to DEPORT!!!’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, and sadly she’s not talking about herself
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Stephen King has already revealed which #1 Netflix hit is well worth your time even if you think it’s a joke
Stephen King Signs Copies Of His Book "Revival" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on November 11, 2014 in New York City.
Stephen King Signs Copies Of His Book "Revival" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on November 11, 2014 in New York City.
Stephen King Signs Copies Of His Book "Revival" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on November 11, 2014 in New York City.
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
News
News
Stephen King has already revealed which #1 Netflix hit is well worth your time even if you think it’s a joke
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom’ release window, trailer, gameplay, and more
Category: News
News
Gaming
Gaming
‘The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom’ release window, trailer, gameplay, and more
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘The Fantastic Four’ story rumors tease it could be a secret sequel to the most infamous MCU movie of them all
Avengers: Endgame poster/The Fantastic Four promo art
Avengers: Endgame poster/The Fantastic Four promo art
Avengers: Endgame poster/The Fantastic Four promo art
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘The Fantastic Four’ story rumors tease it could be a secret sequel to the most infamous MCU movie of them all
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article An activist asked civilians to describe Ted Cruz in one word and the results paint a PICTURE
Ted Cruz
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
An activist asked civilians to describe Ted Cruz in one word and the results paint a PICTURE
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘We have to DEPORT!!!’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, and sadly she’s not talking about herself
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘We have to DEPORT!!!’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, and sadly she’s not talking about herself
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Stephen King has already revealed which #1 Netflix hit is well worth your time even if you think it’s a joke
Stephen King Signs Copies Of His Book "Revival" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on November 11, 2014 in New York City.
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
News
News
Stephen King has already revealed which #1 Netflix hit is well worth your time even if you think it’s a joke
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom’ release window, trailer, gameplay, and more
Category: News
News
Gaming
Gaming
‘The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom’ release window, trailer, gameplay, and more
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘The Fantastic Four’ story rumors tease it could be a secret sequel to the most infamous MCU movie of them all
Avengers: Endgame poster/The Fantastic Four promo art
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘The Fantastic Four’ story rumors tease it could be a secret sequel to the most infamous MCU movie of them all
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 18, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.