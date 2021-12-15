‘After We Fell’ gets Netflix release date just in time for Valentine’s Day

“Afternators” can start to get excited with only a short wait before they have the opportunity to watch Tessa and Hardin in After We Fell from the comfort of their homes when it hits streaming service Netflix.

A recent announcement from Netflix confirmed that the third film in the After franchise premieres on the streaming service’s US platform early next year on the 17th of January.

The film follows Tessa after she makes the life-changing decision to move to Seattle, putting pressure on her relationship with her boyfriend, Hardin. Revelations about their families only increase the pressure and threaten to tear their relationship apart.

The film brought in $21 million at the box office, which is less than previous films in the franchise, but this could be due to downward pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic, which deterred audiences from seeing the film in cinemas. The announcement of the film hitting streaming makes it all the more exciting for fans who didn’t have the chance to see the film while it was playing on the big screen.

The movie sees stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as the loveable Tessa and Hardon respectively. After We Fell is based on the novels by author Anna Todd and is the third in the series. The fourth film, After Ever Happy, doesn’t yet have a release date, but it was filmed back-to-back with the third film, so many speculate it could come out sometime in 2022.

With just over a month to go before After We Fell hits Netflix in the US, many fans will be counting down the days until they can watch events unfold for their favorite couple.