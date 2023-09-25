Al Pacino gangster classic reloads, fires off a full clip of special features in 4K Blu-ray

'The dream don't come no closer by itself. We gotta run after it now.'

This film — based on Carlito’s Way and After Hours, novels by Edwin Torres — starts off in a courtroom with an epic speech by sworn-reformed Carlito Brigante (Al Pacino) to the judge who convicted him for dealing heroin five years ago. The diatribe sets up the story for us, and explains that Carlito’s lawyer, David Kleinfeld (Sean Penn) was able to get him off on a technicality.

What becomes obvious as the story unfolds is that David most likely sprung Carlito to have an accomplice in his own perilous criminal venture, a fact that he never shared with the retired career criminal. As Carlito tries and fails to keep his nose clean, he reconnects with old love Gail (Penelope Ann Miller), a ballerina and part-time topless dancer.

John Leguizamo appears as Benny Blanco from the Bronx — a pimp-rolling, garishly styled, up-and-coming gangster in the making — a role which he claims informed his acting style in a way that he carried with him into other projects.

Featuring a cameo by Viggo Mortensen, lifetime bit-parter Luis Guzman, Silver Linings Playbook‘s John Ortiz, and the late Rick Aviles, the bandwidth required to play these enigmatic characters would cure any aspiring actor’s hankering for meatier roles. With a screenplay that reportedly Brian De Palma “didn’t even want to read… I didn’t want to return to this terrain again,” one could venture to say that gangster films were experiencing a renaissance.

The 1993 Al Pacino classic, Carlito’s Way is getting a special 4K Blu-ray release on Sept. 26, 2023 with special features, including:

Sure to scintillate any hardcore cineaste, De Palma fan, or Pacino aficionado, the price as of this writing for the 2-disc set is $39.99.