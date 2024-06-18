Antony Starr as Homelander in Season 4 of The Boys
News

All ‘The Boys’ season 4 episode release date confirmed

The Boys are back, and they're not holding anything back this time.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Published: Jun 18, 2024 05:11 pm

Season 4 of The Boys has landed on Amazon Prime Video, and it’s already shaping up to be a banger. If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t tuned in yet, now’s the time to catch the chaos.

The Boys, helmed by the ever-ingenious Eric Kripke and based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, has been a wild ride since its debut back in 2019. Unlike the traditional caped crusaders who stand for truth and justice, the Supes in this universe are often the embodiment of power run amok — morally corrupt, shockingly violent, and driven by ego.

As we have seen, Vought International, the conglomerate behind the Supes, is covering up scandals while profiting from the chaos. The Supes, led by the terrifyingly powerful Homelander, have become untouchable icons with a license to do whatever they want, to whomever they want. In the finale of the last season, Homelander finally crossed the line when he brutally murdered a protester who dared to criticize him. Season 4 now sees the repercussions he faces.

All Upcoming Episodes of The Boys: Complete Schedule

Season 4 of The Boys is structured into a tight eight-episode arc, with the first three episodes having already dropped on Amazon Prime Video. This season, Homelander is more unhinged than ever, and that’s saying something. The first few episodes already put him through the wringer with a murder trial, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Homelander’s got a taste for blood, and he’s not going to stop until he’s the undisputed king of the supes.

Take a look at the table below to know all the details:

No. in seasonTitleDirected byWritten byOriginal release date
1“Department of Dirty Tricks”Phil SgricciaDavid ReedJune 13, 2024
2“Life Among the Septics”Karen GaviolaJessica ChouJune 13, 2024
3“We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here”Fred ToyeEllie MonahanJune 13, 2024
4“Wisdom of the Ages”TBAGeoff AullJune 20, 2024
5“Beware the Jabberwock, My Son”TBAJudalina NeiraJune 27, 2024
6“Dirty Business”TBAAnslem RichardsonJuly 4, 2024
7“The Insider”TBAPaul GrellongJuly 11, 2024
8“Assassination Run”Eric KripkeJessica Chou & David ReedJuly 18, 2024

Eric Kripke recently tweeted that The Boys will end with season 5. So, you know what that means? Shit’s about to get real. Every episode from here on out is going to be crucial, with major reveals and game-changing moments.

Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.