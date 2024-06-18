All ‘The Boys’ season 4 episode release date confirmed

Season 4 of The Boys has landed on Amazon Prime Video, and it’s already shaping up to be a banger. If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t tuned in yet, now’s the time to catch the chaos.

Recommended Videos

The Boys, helmed by the ever-ingenious Eric Kripke and based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, has been a wild ride since its debut back in 2019. Unlike the traditional caped crusaders who stand for truth and justice, the Supes in this universe are often the embodiment of power run amok — morally corrupt, shockingly violent, and driven by ego.

As we have seen, Vought International, the conglomerate behind the Supes, is covering up scandals while profiting from the chaos. The Supes, led by the terrifyingly powerful Homelander, have become untouchable icons with a license to do whatever they want, to whomever they want. In the finale of the last season, Homelander finally crossed the line when he brutally murdered a protester who dared to criticize him. Season 4 now sees the repercussions he faces.

All Upcoming Episodes of The Boys: Complete Schedule

Season 4 of The Boys is structured into a tight eight-episode arc, with the first three episodes having already dropped on Amazon Prime Video. This season, Homelander is more unhinged than ever, and that’s saying something. The first few episodes already put him through the wringer with a murder trial, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Homelander’s got a taste for blood, and he’s not going to stop until he’s the undisputed king of the supes.

Take a look at the table below to know all the details:

No. in season Title Directed by Written by Original release date 1 “Department of Dirty Tricks” Phil Sgriccia David Reed June 13, 2024 2 “Life Among the Septics” Karen Gaviola Jessica Chou June 13, 2024 3 “We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here” Fred Toye Ellie Monahan June 13, 2024 4 “Wisdom of the Ages” TBA Geoff Aull June 20, 2024 5 “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son” TBA Judalina Neira June 27, 2024 6 “Dirty Business” TBA Anslem Richardson July 4, 2024 7 “The Insider” TBA Paul Grellong July 11, 2024 8 “Assassination Run” Eric Kripke Jessica Chou & David Reed July 18, 2024

Eric Kripke recently tweeted that The Boys will end with season 5. So, you know what that means? Shit’s about to get real. Every episode from here on out is going to be crucial, with major reveals and game-changing moments.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy