Amazon purchases exclusive rights to ‘My Favorite Murder’ podcast

If you’re a fan of true crime podcasts, chances are you’ve heard of My Favorite Murder. The podcast hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark mixes true crime with comedy and a sense of irony and sarcasm that has made it consistently one of the most popular podcasts since it launched in 2016.

It’s also very lucrative. In 2020, Forbes put the duo on their inaugural list of highest-earning podcasters right after Joe Rogan, reporting $15 million in income. Now, My Favorite Murder is partnering with Wondery and Amazon. Amazon purchased rights to the podcast today, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter today.

Chief Executive Officer of Wondery, Jen Sargent, had this to say about the success of My Favorite Murder.

“Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark have built an enormous following of devoted and enthusiastic fans with the global success of My Favorite Murder. “We are thrilled to bring the show and Exactly Right Media’s entire roster of captivating and entertaining stories to Wondery and Amazon Music.”

The deal includes other podcasts their formerly independent network, Exactly Right, releases including That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast and This Podcast Will Kill You.

Kilgariff and Hardstark are two of a kind, and their followers are a dedicated group of Murderinos (a Simpson reference borrowed to refer to fans of the podcast) who love the spin that the girls give the stories they tell. While the subject matter is heavy, the hosts try to honor the victims of crime, stand up for the rights of all people, and advocate for those without a voice. They also have minisodes that focus on a lighter subject matter — everything from fantastic grandparent stories to dads with bad advice.

Kilgariff told THR that it’s a dream to partner with a company like Wondery and that she and Hardstark are so grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s a dream come true for us to be joining a company like Wondery. Their name is synonymous with hit podcasts and the consistent quality of their work is beyond compare. We’re so grateful for this opportunity to grow the Exactly Right Network with their guidance, support and know-how.”

You can listen to My Favorite Murder whenever you get your podcasts right now, and you can look forward to episodes premiering early via Amazon soon.