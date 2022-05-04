Amber Heard shares photo of alleged abuse by Johnny Depp

Heard alleges that Depp hit her in the face while wearing rings and caused a bruise on her arm when he grabbed her.

Content warning: the article contains descriptions of alleged physical abuse some readers may find disturbing

Actor Amber Heard has shared a photo of what she claims to be a bruised arm caused by ex-husband Johnny Depp‘s alleged abuse, amid her testimony at a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between the celebrities.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million for alleged false domestic abuse claims she made against him that he says hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

The trial, unfolding in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, is being live-streamed on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel.

A day after Depp’s side of the trial rested their case, Heard testified there was a point in the relationship where it seemed like the couple was arguing constantly.

Heard alleged that after a period of peace and sobriety, Depp came up with the idea of sending Heard’s father a photo of him pouring a shot, in what Heard called a “bizarre” message of solidarity in response to Heard’s father struggling with alcohol and falling off the wagon himself.

“He poured a shot and kind of said, let’s take a picture,” she said. Heard said despite thinking it was strange and not drinking spirits herself, she agreed to pose in the picture holding up a shot glass. After that, she said the month got “really crazy” from that point on.

“It was a bit of a revolving door of accusations. He was accusing me of having affairs with, well frankly, just one person I was an… I had an acquaintance with somebody,” she said.

Heard said when faced with the accusation, and others like it, nothing she did worked to de-escalate conflict, such as trying to walk out of the room. In response, she testified that Depp pulled her arm.

“As soon as it seems as though that I convinced him of one, there was somebody else he was sure I was sleeping with.”

Heard said it got to a point where they argued about a painting on the wall that was created by her ex.

“He was convinced that that was proof I was sleeping with her or having an affair with her, I didn’t really love him. And all the while, I’m madly in love with him and trying to convince him,” she said.

Heard alleged that during one night that she and Depp had been arguing about the painting, he had been drinking brown liquor and doing cocaine, took the painting down, and unsuccessfully tried to burn it with a Bic lighter.

#AmberHeard said on Wednesday that #JohnnyDepp tried to burn a painting that was done by her ex during an argument. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/p1Pl9daKt8 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 4, 2022

Heard also testified Depp struck her at one point during that same month, following an accusation he leveled at Heard of sleeping with different people.

“It was one to the next accusation. I remember I was kind of doing that juggling act,” Heard testified. “We’re in the kitchen, living room area, and he backhands me. You know, he wears a lot of rings. I remember kind of just feeling my lip went into my teeth. And it got a little blood on the wall.”

Heard also submitted a photo that appeared to show bruising on her arm that she claimed was caused by Depp grabbing her during one of the fights. She alleged he also hit her in the face during the fight.

Heard testifies #JohnnyDepp held her by the arm during a fight and hit her in the face. She says that's where this bruise on her arm came from. #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/NBnVxKbBUI — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 4, 2022

During a text message exchanged between Depp and Heard, Depp references a book called Disco Bloodbath. After she jokingly asked if the suggestion of getting such a book might be in reference to “last Friday night,” Depp texted back, “How can you make me smile about such a hideous moment???” The Friday in question was alleged by Heard to be in reference to the fight where he backhanded her while wearing rings.

Earlier in her testimony, Heard testified that the trial thus far has been the most painful experience of her life. She alleged the first time Depp struck her was by slapping her after she laughed at the name of his tattoo, which she thought was a joke.

At the center of Depp’s current lawsuit is a Washington Post op-ed that Heard penned in 2018, in which she describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard doesn’t name Depp in the article, but Depp claims the piece nevertheless implied him as the abuser. Heard made previous domestic abuse allegations against Depp in 2016, something he says is referenced in the article.

A major focus of the trial has been the topic of domestic violence, with Heard maintaining she was abused by Depp, but Depp claiming just the opposite: he was abused by her, and not the other way around.

Last week, Depp wrapped up his four-day-long testimony, with Tuesday representing Depp’s team resting its case.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.