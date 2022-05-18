Amber Heard’s makeup artist testifies she covered up alleged bruises before talk show appearance
A makeup artist for Amber Heard is testifying she covered up alleged bruises for her before appearing on The Late Late Show with James Cordon, a day after Heard testified Johnny Depp allegedly physically abused her.
The testimony comes amid a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between the Aquaman star and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who are now divorced.
The artist, Melanie Inglessis, gave her statements via a pre-recorded deposition.
In part, Inglessis said she did the makeup with a slightly heavier concealer than usual to cover discoloration from the alleged bruises.
Inglessis also said she used “red blood” lipstick to ensure covering an alleged injury on Heard’s lip.
Inglessis also said she saw alleged injuries on Heard’s face when she visited her at the penthouse, specifically discoloration around the eyes and what appeared to be a split lip.
Inglessis also said she had experience in covering bruises. She also said she had experience in creating bruises for special effects.
In another pre-recorded deposition, Kristy Sexton, Heard’s acting coach, testified Heard would show up crying at the session, but that she had difficulty crying while acting.
Sexton also testified she could sometimes hear the sounds of screaming exchanged between Depp and Heard, which at one time centered around Depp yelling at Heard for going across the street to get pizza at night.
Earlier Wednesday, Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, and some of Heard’s friends, testified they had seen injuries on Heard’s face at various times when she was in a relationship with Depp.
Earlier this week, when Heard was on the stand, she was questioned about public appearances following alleged instances of abuse by Depp, including times when she was photographed and apparent injuries could not immediately be discerned in the images.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation, for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.
While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.
Depp’s lawsuit against Heard centers around an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims is referenced in the piece.
Heard also has other witnesses lined up to testify, including actor Ellen Barkin, and Depp himself. This will be the second time Depp has taken the stand after he previously testified on behalf of himself and was cross-examined by Heard’s team.