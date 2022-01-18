Amy Schumer opened up about her liposuction procedure in an Instagram post on Tuesday, two-and-a-half years after the birth of her son.

“I feel good. Finally,” wrote the I Feel Pretty star. “It’s been a journey, thanks for helping me get my strength back,” she continued, shouting out her endometriosis specialist and her plastic surgeon. “Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for two-and-a-half years and you turn 40.”

She also mentioned her acupuncturist, “My girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

Schumer has been candid about her health issues in the past, revealing in September that she had her uterus removed due to endometriosis, which she was diagnosed with after experiencing “really painful periods.” In a video posted to Instagram the morning following her surgery, the actress and comedian revealed how dire the situation had been.

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” she explained, from her hospital bed. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”

Schumer first revealed that she had undergone liposuction in a since-removed Instagram post last month, in which she also admitted to getting cheek fillers — but soon after changed her mind and had them dissolved.

“Turning 40 all my surgeries [sic] I want to feel the best I can about myself,” she wrote at the time. “I got lipo and I had a great experience doing that. I used to be really [judgmental] about people getting work done. Now I’m like, do everything you can to love yourself exactly as you are, but once you turn 40 and have a c section, do whatever the f—k will make you feel best!”

Many fans have applauded Schumer for her transparency regarding her cosmetic surgery procedures, as it’s not something most celebrities open up about — despite the fact that we all know it happens. “Thanks for being so honest about your body,” wrote one commenter on her latest post, echoing hundreds of other similar comments.