An existential Easter egg leaves fans wondering if we’re all part of the MCU’s multiverse

The existence of the multiverse in Marvel comics means that literally anything is possible. It’s just a theory in the real world, but in Marvel, it’s a proven fact. Now fans are wondering: “Does the real world exist in the Marvel multiverse?”

Well, if anything is possible, then that means there has to be a version of the universe in Marvel that is exactly like ours, meaning we are all existing in the world of Marvel in some way. Just thinking about it can make your head hurt, but there has to be a world where superheroes and supervillains only exist in comic books and movies — our world must exist within Marvel’s multiverse. At least, that is what one fan in the Marvel Studios subreddit has asked.

In a now-deleted post, the user asked if our world exists in the multiverse. Well, it turns out that our universe does indeed exist within the comics as one helpful Redditor revealed.

Some heroes have tried to contact our reality by breaking the fourth wall — most notably, Deadpool and She-Hulk. Although obviously, they haven’t come through to our universe yet, and if they ever did, we wouldn’t be reading about it in comics.

Image via Marvel Comics

It does beg the question: Is Earth-1218 inaccessible to the Marvel characters? The more you question it, the more questions you’ll have, so it’s probably best not to think about it at all. The designated number was first shown in Exiles #3 and the number was chosen as a nod to the editor of the comic’s birthday (Dec. 18).

So there you have it, we do exist in the multiverse — we were just unlucky enough to get one of the boring worlds (or “lucky” depending on how you look at it). Either way, we are officially a part of the Marvel comic world.