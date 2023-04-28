An update from the ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast reveals a surprise ‘High School Musial’ doppelgänger

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty is gearing up for another season of romance, heartache, and togetherness as a recent announcement reveals that we’re just weeks away from the debut of an exciting new chapter with our favorite summer loves.

Jenny Han’s book-turned-series was renewed for a second season on Prime Video before the first even aired, so the idea that it was coming isn’t news to anyone. However, fans were thrilled to learn just days ago that the second season was coming at the perfect time: this summer! That’s right, we’ll be spending our own summer season with sun-kissed skin, salt water in the air, and The Summer I Turned Pretty on our screens in the evening, falling in love alongside Belly Conklin.

While we’ve yet to see a trailer or hear fresh details about the upcoming season, a new cast photo did strike an immediate level of excitement for fans of the series and another iconic television series: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. You read that right; if you look closely at the sofa, one of The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s stars resembles a famous Disney Channel actor.

At this point, you could consider us perfectly versed in the realm of The Summer I Turned Pretty. In fact, you could call us experts on the series and the books, but at first glance, we can’t be the only ones who saw a resemblance between Gavin Casalegno and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Matt Cornett.

You could scroll through Cornett and Casalegno’s Instagram feeds and see several images in which they look alike, so you’re not alone if you also questioned just who was sitting at the end of the sofa in the shot posted to The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Instagram account. Especially with the announcement of new cast members joining the upcoming season, it wouldn’t have been far off to wonder if he was joining the show.

For now, the only confirmed additions to the cast are Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher, and outside of that announcement, we’re still waiting to find out what rests on the horizon for our favorite summer loves in Cousins Beach. If you’ve read the second book, you know that there is a lot of emotion each character will have to work through. However, as Han herself has shared before, even those who know the book like the back of their hand should prepare to be left guessing when new episodes arrive. She’s got some tricks up her sleeve.

Here’s to the Conklin and Fisher families and our favorite beach where romance blooms. We can’t wait to get back to it.