Another ‘Breaking Bad’ legend just arrived in ‘The Mandalorian’

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 7

Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon is of the best things in The Mandalorian, and we’re overjoyed to see him finally make his long-awaited return after the second season’s finale. Esposito has had a long career in film and TV stretching back to the 1970s, but it was his barnstorming performance as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad that sent him into the stratosphere.

Well, now another beloved Breaking Bad alumnus has just joined him in a galaxy far, far away; Charles Baker, also known as Skinny Pete. In Breaking Bad, he was one of Jesse’s oldest friends and a fellow meth distributor. He appeared in all five seasons of the show, as well as the 2019 follow-up movie El Camino.

Now, Baker has arrived in The Mandalorian, playing Survivor Scout, an unnamed Mandalorian who’s part of the group of survivors who remained on Mandalore following the Imperial purge. Baker’s character appears to man the crow’s nest of their landship, and goes on to come face-to-face with Esposito in the closing moments.

Fans of both are over the moon:

#TheMandalorian



WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABT SKINNY PETE CHARLES BAKER BEING A MANDALORIAN pic.twitter.com/Ghb0wDIPIf — star (@hondoswhore) April 12, 2023

He certainly is:

We’re glad to see him back:

There’s no denying it:

Skinny Pete is a Mandalorian! Skinny Pete is a Mandalorian! Skinny Pete is a Mandalorian! #mandalorian #BreakingBad — Brittany (@britahneee) April 12, 2023

An appropriate gif:

Baker’s character didn’t have much to do in this episode, though he’s likely to reappear for the finale. Here’s hoping he gets a name in the next episode, but we want as many Breaking Bad stars to make the leap as possible. Could there be room for Walter and Jesse in a galaxy far, far away?

The Mandalorian season three finale will air on Apr. 19.