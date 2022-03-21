Apple began experiencing widespread outages on Monday afternoon, affecting popular apps and services including Apple Music, Apple Maps, Apple TV, iCloud, iMessage, and the App Store. So if you happen to be one of the many people unsure if iCloud, in particular, is down, thankfully there’s a simple and easy way to check.

To view which services are experiencing disruptions, simply visit the Apple Support System Status website, which has been providing detailed logs of all outages since 2013. At approximately 2:45 pm ET, you can see the top of the page displaying which services were down, including the aforementioned apps, in addition to Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, Podcasts, and so on.

Apple Support

Fortunately — or, unfortunately, depending on how urgently you need to access the respective services — there’s no troubleshooting that can be done to resolve the current issues. Eventually, Apple will fix the outages, but in the meantime, you can check back for updates.

With any luck, the outages will be resolved by the end of the day today.