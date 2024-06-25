‘Are you in front of your boss or something?: Woman’s attempts to call friends to bail her out of work go spectacularly wrong

Most of us have tried at least once to pull a fast one at work, and get a cheeky half-day before. Sometime the stressful asppects of a job (like customers) can really get to you and you just need to take a half day.

There are a number of ways to do it, but one of the riskiest tricks in the book is calling a friend in front of your boss, and hoping they’ll play along with whatever lie you spin. Best case scenario, the friend will catch on and confirm whatever your lie was; worst case scenario, you’ll end up confusing them, and in that case the jig is well and truly up.

It pays to find out beforehand which of your friends you can rely on when you’re in a tight spot like this, which is why two women on TikTok decided to prank call their friends to see which would be the best liar out of the bunch. Got to be careful when it comes to prank calls though, or else you could end up on the FBI watch list!

The hilarious viral video posted by Isabel has over 700,000 views on the app and has got us all thinking who we’d call in this situation. Evidently none of the friends were the best of liars. The first woman definitely gets points for trying, but her evident confusion gives the game away too soon — asking “are you in front of your boss or something?” would definitely have landed Isabel in hot water at work.

What’s even funnier is the fact that the first woman they called reveals that she was “greened out” during the conversation in the comments, “Watching this is so much funnier knowing you were greened out during this conversation” one user responded. So yeah, fair play to her for even answering the phone in the first place.

One of the women gave acting masterclass

We’ve also got to give an Academy Award or something to the third woman who not only played along with the obvious lie, but really helped sell it. The “broken elbow” was a genius touch, but the screaming and other additions really brought it to the next level — maybe not in terms of believability, but in terms of comedy it was just perfect.

Of course, none of the friends have any clue what’s really going on, so Isabel and her friend have to stifle their laughter as best they can. At one point Isabel has to disguise her laughter as crying to keep selling the lie, which only results in more confusion for her friend on the other end of the phone.

So the one thing we’ve definitely learned from today is this: If you ever need to rely on a friend to help you get off work early, maybe come up with some sort of secret code word or a way of letting them know before calling them out of the blue, because otherwise the plan will be a bust before it’s even begun.

