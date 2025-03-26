Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk looks on during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The annual four-day gathering brings together conservative U.S. lawmakers, international leaders, media personalities and businessmen to discuss and champion conservative ideas. / Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images & Ubisoft
Category:
News
Gaming
Politics

‘Assassin’s Creed’ sneaks up behind an unwitting Elon Musk and taps R1

"Requiescat in pace."
David James
David James
|

Published: Mar 26, 2025 05:30 am

Ubisoft’s long-running Assassin’s Creed game franchise is about a determined and heroic group of assassin heroes fighting the sinister Templars. This shadowy organization seeks to control humanity, with their present-day activity seeing them using a tech company to bend people’s minds to their sinister will.

Recommended Videos

As such, it’s perhaps no surprise that the franchise just parkoured up a wall, slipped in through an open window, silently crawled across a beam, waited for the perfect moment, and sprang from the shadows to plunge a hidden blade deep into Elon Musk. Figuratively speaking.

The assassination took place on X, where Elon Musk and Mark Kern (aka Grummz) were engaged in a duel for the title of gaming’s most pathetic man. Musk has been exposed for paying people to play games for him and then claiming their achievements for his own, while Kern spends his life concocting elaborate woke conspiracy theories about video games. He is 57 years old.

Kern’s current target is the excellent new Assassin’s Creed Shadows, for which popular streamer Hasan posted a very tongue-in-cheek promotion. Grummz entered the fray by claiming this proves Ubisoft are supporting “terrorist-platforming streamers”, with Musk chiming in to say “Hasan is a fraud”. Then, with a sudden flash of steel, the Assassin’s Creed social media poster struck!

Perhaps bravely, Kern attempted to fight back, only for Assassin’s Creed to coldly dispatch him by referencing his missing-in-action game Em-8er, which was announced in 2016 and still hasn’t been released:

Pausing only to dip an eagle’s feather in the mess, Assassin’s Creed vanished into the shadows, leaving a crushing ratio in their wake. The reaction seems to be a combination of disbelief, joy, and awe, combined with many people saying that the demolition of two of gaming’s most hated figures has made them purchase Shadows.

If they buy the game as a result of this takedown, they’ll have a great time. Shadows is the best the franchise has been in a decade, featuring some truly stunning visuals and killer ninja/samurai-based action.

After all this, you might be curious why Musk and Kern even had Shadows in their sights in the first place. The shocking answer? There’s a black samurai in it. Why would that make these two men angry? You do the math. What else is there left to say but “requiescat in pace.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content