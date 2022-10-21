Audiences crush critics with Rotten Tomatoes scores for ‘Black Adam’

Black Adam now holds a distinction shared by the original Jumanji, Hook, and Step Brothers. Like those films, Black Adam is highly rated by audiences even while having a low critical score, according to review aggregate websites.

While the DC film starring Dwayne Johnson has an impressive 88 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, its critical score is a measly 43 percent. Over on Metacritic, Black Adam‘s Metascore is 40/100 while its user score is more favorable — 7.4/10.

Movie fanatics were quick to point out comparisons to the Venom duology, Sony’s critically-hated comic book franchise that has nevertheless won over audiences.

Content creator and entertainment journalist Matt Ramos was quick to point out the disparity and further fuel the hype for the movie, critics be damned.

For one commentator, the disparity between the audience and critical scores was proof positive that you can’t always trust the Tomatometer outright.

The audience score compared to the critics score is crazy. When are people going to realize Rotten Tomatoes isn’t the best place to check ratings for a film?#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/nhVqQ2ySlU — J (@JComic108) October 21, 2022

It was enough for one Twitter user to call on fans to form their own opinions.

ITS A GOOD ASS MOVIE! NEVER TRUST ROTTEN TOMATOES! MAKE YOUR OWN OPINION ON THESE MOVIES! #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/mTEAocwPYC — ₭ⱤɎ₱₮ØӾł₵ (@KryptoxicTweets) October 21, 2022

However, another Twitter pointed out the sometimes sparsely-worded audience reviews seemed a little too generic at times, almost suspiciously so.

For some reason, I just… don't trust the Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/O4xdFqWtTQ — Scott FEARichs 🏳️‍🌈 (@KaiserNeko) October 21, 2022

If the existence of Rotten Tomatoes has proved anything, it’s that a critical panning of a movie doesn’t always doom it from finding its audience. Films like Hocus Pocus and Hook are both “rotten” on the site but are basically universally loved classics for many today. Not even Tom Cruise’s ’80s classic Top Gun could crack the 60 percent mark on the site, despite the film being endlessly quotable and epitomizing that decade. Let’s hope Black Adam ranks among those films and that the years are more kind to it than critics have been.

Despite what most critics have been saying, We Got This Covered’s review of Black Adam by Scott Cambell actually did give the movie a positive rating, overall, while also acknowledging it has its issues. But don’t take our word for it, decide for yourself by checking out Black Adam at a theater near you today.