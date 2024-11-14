‘Babe-raham Lincoln’: Pamela Anderson fans get creative with names for her beauty as she sparkles in lab-grown diamond campaign

Pamela Anderson is an exceptional example of what it means to embrace your natural beauty and feel comfortable and confident in your skin. Her decision to attend prestigious events in glamorous gowns and no makeup has been applauded, and it was once again spotlighted in her recent campaign for Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds.

The Baywatch actress took to Instagram to share a picture from the ad campaign, which shows her smiling into the camera. The photo is in black and white, but the diamonds on her finger and wrist are in color, creating a stunning contrast. Once again, Anderson appears to be makeup-free. She promoted the jewelry in her caption (lab-grown diamonds are a more financially friendly option and considered more ethical as they are not involved in human conflicts). “A gift of love… shine bright this holiday season with Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds,” the caption reads. “I’m proud to partner with @theofficialpandora again this year #BeLove.”

The comment section of Anderson’s Instagram post, which she shared with her 3.8 million followers, has attracted a lot of attention. Many of the comments are focused not on the jewels but on Anderson and what a rare gem she is. “I love your natural appearance. May I ask if you’re wearing any makeup in this ad?” one comment reads. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “Pam, thank you for being authentically you. You’re inspiring more women to embrace their natural beauty.”

Other reactions include hilarious play on words like Pam-dora and how her name would be Babe-raham Lincoln if she were a president. Fans have also praised the campaign’s use of lab-grown diamonds, noting how the real deal is “awful for the earth” because of the mining practices.

Anderson’s decision to wear no makeup is something that has sparked conversation. Is her reason political? Is it personal? The actress has previously stated that it partly had something to do with the death of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019. In an interview with Glamour, she said: “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup. I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

The star first made a statement when she attended Paris Fashion Week in October 2023. She dressed in the most gorgeous outfits and chose to ditch her makeup. “I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a release,” she said of the moment.

Anderson has also admitted that she prefers a simple beauty routine and that the lack of makeup has been great for her skin. But fans are curious about whether she intended to make a statement. “It wasn’t to make a political statement, I just wanted to have my little weird face sticking out of the top of those great clothes,” she told Allure. “And the funny thing was I would come back from the shows wearing all these clothes and a big funny hat and everything, and there were all these paparazzi, and then I went in one door and changed into my jeans and T-shirt and no makeup and walked out the door right through the same crowd that had been chasing me, and no one noticed.”

The ability to walk around without constant media attention is yet another thing that has proven to be freeing. In recent years, Pamela Anderson has really embraced the person she is, and fans have seen a different side of her (gone is the blonde bimbo image that she may have held in the early ’90s). This complex and beautiful woman has so much to offer if only we listen.

