Bam Margera reportedly arrested for domestic violence

The former star of Jackass, Bam Margera, has a mounting list of legal problems to deal with and has recently added domestic violence to said list. The reality host was arrested by San Diego County Police at 5:30am last Thursday after a woman reported that he had kicked her.

The arrest came after a call had been made regarding a domestic dispute with police turning up to a home in Escondido, California, according to TMZ. After hearing from the alleged victim that Margera had kicked her, deputies took Margera and booked him at the Vista Detention Facility facing the charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner, or fellow parent.

The woman who made the report supposedly called Margera her “husband,” but according to the report made by TMZ, was not Nikki Boyd, Margera’s estranged wife. Boyd had recently filed for separation from the Jackass star with her attorney, David Glass, stating that the reason for the separation at this time is that Margera has been under the influence while watching over their child. Margera has a long and complicated history when it comes to alcohol abuse and has been in and out of hospitals, prisons, and rehab for more than a decade due to his addiction.

Margera reportedly posted bail set at $50,000 the day after his arrest and was released. According to TMZ, the San Diego County District Attorney’s office will not be following up with a charge on its end since there is not evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. At this time we do not know if anyone else will file charges elsewhere.