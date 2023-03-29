Batman fans have one simple request for James Gunn when a powerful DC villain inevitably gets rebooted

The new DCU means an all-new cast and the chance to get certain characters right, such as notorious Batman villain Ra’s Al Ghul. Fans on Reddit discussed who they would like to see play the character, and made one request for James Gunn.

Ra’s Al Ghul is one of the Dark Knight’s most powerful adversaries. He acts as the head of a shadowy organization known as the League of Assassins and is essentially immortal. The character has been portrayed a handful of times in live-action media including Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, the CW’s Arrow as well as the Batman prequel series, Gotham. It’s likely that we’ll see him eventually in the DCU, and fans are wondering who will play the part when the time comes.

The responses to the redditor’s question were pretty unanimous. Fans want to see an actor who is actually the correct ethnicity play him. Although the way he’s usually drawn in comics doesn’t make it very clear, the character is actually of East Asian descent and was born in Arabia.

As much as we loved Liam Neeson in Batman Begins, he’s a bit too white. In fact, most live-action depictions have him played by a Caucasian man. The only adaptation that got close was Gotham, which cast Alexander Siddig, a Sudanese actor, in the role. Some fans have suggested he be brought back for the part.

Of course, Gunn has a passion for the source material, so when it comes time to introduce one of the most dangerous members of Batman’s rogue’s gallery, we’d be surprised if he missed the mark on what could otherwise be an easy win.