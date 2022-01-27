Bette Midler calls it a wrap on ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler has confirmed that filming for the much-anticipated sequel has officially wrapped ahead of its anticipated fall 2022 release on Disney Plus.

The legendary actress took to Twitter to share the good news with fans by happily stating in the caption, “THAT’S A WRAP!!!!” The tweet also includes a decorative image displaying the infamous trio of witches that audiences have undeniably become enamored with.

At least one fan speculated that the image is of an edible topper found on a Hocus Pocus-inspired cupcake – perhaps evidence that not only is production for the movie finished, but also that the cast is celebrating with a batch of delicious treats.

Think it may be an edible topper from a cookie or cupcake. — Kitty (@Kitty_Wompass) January 27, 2022

The original Hocus Pocus, which debuted in theaters nearly 30 years ago, has since garnered a strong cult following over the years and is now considered to be a Halloween staple. The movie’s original trio, which features Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, are all confirmed to reprise their roles in the upcoming follow-up film.

Hocus Pocus 2 — which will primarily focus on three high-school students that must team up to defeat the re-emerging Sanderson sisters — already has fans anticipating their reintroduction to audiences.

Filming for the upcoming project began on October 18, 2021 in Rhode Island, in which many onlookers captured an abundance of photos and videos that went viral across the internet.

Hocus Pocus will be available on Disney Plus this coming October — perfect for Halloween viewing.