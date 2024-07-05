‘Better than any recruitment video:’ Katy Perry fans reflect on how she was the reason they joined the military

Katy Perry is an absolute superstar, and it’s crazy to think she has been in the music industry for over a decade. Some of her old tracks are still golden, and we’re taking you back on a trip down memory lane with her hit song, “Part of Me.” Many consider it an empowering anthem, but it turns out it actually inspired a few fans to enlist after they watched the music video.

Recommended Videos

In the music video (which, let’s be honest, remains one of the most memorable productions she has created), Perry enlists in the Marines after dealing with a bad breakup. TikToker cj_lynn recently reflected on this music video with a short but totally hilarious clip that partly features of Perry’s original footage, then segues into a clip of himself jumping into action. The text on the screen reads: “When Katy Perry made us join the military.” He captioned the video with a simple message, writing, “Yes ma’am #katyperry.”

Fans react to Katy Perry’s military-inspired music video

The clip has become a bit of a viral sensation, with hundreds of thousands of people liking the post and many fans wanting to share their opinions in the comments. Some of the remarks that stand out include, “She made me wanna join the military,” “better than any recruitment video,” and “make the military glamorous I really considered it after her music video.”

It turns out the answer to our question about whether people enlisted because of Perry has been answered by multiple fans who took to the video’s comment section to share their own experiences. “frrrrr I was this close into going to the navy cause ‘I always wanted since I was a child’ and I know that some how Katy was involved,” a comment reads.

“My sister took it too far! I didn’t know this was her motivation!!!” another wrote. “I got out of the marine corps last year and I still tell people Katy Perry was the reason why I joined,” a Perry fan shared.

“Literally the reason i joined,” another fan wrote. But wait … not everyone bought into the hype. “Nah… I saw her haircut and was scared I would have to cut mine like that,” another fan shared.

We are totally here for these comments, but we have to wonder if Katy Perry knew the impact she would have on her KatyCats when she stepped into uniform?!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy