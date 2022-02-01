Big Sean and Jhené Aiko suffered a case of mistaken identity on Jan. 30 after attending the NFL championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

During the match, Sean and Aiko were featured on the Ram’s Jumbotron and listed as another Hollywood couple: actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. Yep, who can tell these couples apart?

Although the Cruel Intentions star was present at the Los Angeles event, her husband didn’t accompany her. Gellar attended the game with her close friend Elsa Collins. Following the mishap, Gellar made light of the situation by sharing a post of the infamous moment along with the caption, “@bigsean do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you?” Big Sean later responded by writing in her comment section, “Makes Sense.”

The actress’ fans even played along with the joke, and many expressed how similar Sean and Gellar looked. One wrote, “You guys are twins! Separated at birth. This is a tv show in the making.” Another said, “I personally couldn’t tell the difference between you two.” A third person stated, “I mean, you both have amazing bone structure and a dazzling smile. I kinda get it. @sarahmgellar @bigsean.”

Gellar shared additional uploads regarding the Jumbotron incident on her Instagram story. She said, “Um…my big moment at the game?!? It’s funny though…not the first time I’ve been mistaken for @bigsean.” The “Body Language” emcee also took to his respective Instagram account and uploaded an image that included him and Aiko with a puzzled look while staring at the Jumbotron.