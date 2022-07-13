‘Black Mirror’ season 6 will star Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, and Paapa Essiedu in, presumably, various nightmarish near-future scenarios

Black Mirror is coming back for a 6th season, and the anthology series is ready to take viewers on an exciting and mildly horrifying ride.

The Hollywood Reporter announced that, in addition to a more extended season, viewers are getting a star-powered cast for the upcoming episodes. Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Paapa Essiedu, Zazie Beetz, Danny Ramirez, Anjana Vasan, Auden Thorton, and Clara Ruggard will all star in Black Mirror‘s newest episodes.

The new additions to the spine-tingling stories will undeniably leave a mark on viewers who have all been left awe-struck by at least one episode (but likely several) throughout the first five seasons. Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker know how to strike a nerve in viewers, often without us being aware that it’s even happening.

Fans of the series know that each episode tells a haunting and often cautionary tale against the backdrop of the modern world in which we live. From technological advances that end up controlling us, to parenting worries and even dating sites — it’s a reminder that we can often be blinded to what we’re experiencing to get to our happily ever after.

The incredible new cast of Black Mirror has ties to everything from FX’s Pose and Atlanta to the blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick and the upcoming film Bullet Train. They’ll undeniably bring star power and brilliant characterization to the series that already leaves an impact on viewers.

You can watch the first five seasons of Black Mirror now, with stars like Anthony Mackie, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jesse Plemons, and Daniel Kaluuya.