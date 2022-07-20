BLACKPINK’s Jennie comments on her role in The Weeknd’s HBO show ‘The Idol’

When the teaser trailer for HBO’s upcoming sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll extravaganza The Idol dropped on Sunday, fans of K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK were surprised by the very first look at Jennie Kim’s role in the six episode series. Now, Jennie has revealed some more details about her decision to join the show from “the sick and twisted minds” of Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson and musician The Weeknd.

Jennie’s involvement in The Idol had been kept under wraps up until the trailer’s release, in which she can be seen as part of the supporting ensemble for lead couple Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. On Monday, HBO officially confirmed on Twitter that the Korean singer had been cast in the show, which will mark her acting debut, as well as the first time a K-Pop idol stars in an American drama series. The Idol‘s title is, therefore, a particularly fitting one.

Following the confirmation, Jennie finally commented on her secretive part in the project in a statement to Korean news agency Yonhap. “I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” Jennie stated, adding that she feels “very excited” and will “work hard.” “Please watch me with affection,” she concluded.

The 26 year-old pop star, who debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016, also left a post on South Korean social media platform Weverse where she talks about the news. “The teaser of The Idol finally came out, so we can talk about it,” she starts, adding an adorable greeting video, directed at BLINKS. “I can’t give a lot of spoilers yet, but it was a very enjoyable experience and a new challenge for me,” she said of her time on The Idol set.

#JENNIE 💭| Weverse 220719



🐻: BLINKs hello?!

It’s been a while since I’ve made a post

The teaser of ‘THE IDOL’ finally came out, so we can now talk about it☺️ i can’t give a lot of spoilers yet, but it was a very enjoyable experience and a new challenge for me.



++

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/8vbvWCvea6 — BLACKPINK Weverse (@WeverseBLACKPNK) July 19, 2022

As per IMDb, Jennie will feature in all six episodes of The Idol, which will be set against the backdrop of the music industry and tell the story of “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult” who begins “a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol,” played by The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp respectively. The show also stars musician Troye Sivan, ex-Disney Channel star Debby Ryan, and Shiva Baby‘s Rachel Sennott.

Although production has wrapped on the show after significant re-shoots, there’s no release date as of yet. Fans of Jennie will be able to see her soon when BLACKPINK returns with a new album and world tour, as has been confirmed by their label.