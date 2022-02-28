HBO last year aired its third season of the smash hit drama series Succession, and while accepting the show’s SAG win, lead actor Brian Cox channeled his character Logan Roy by wearing a one-of-a-kind mask.

At the awards show, Cox donned a custom mask with “#TeamLogan” and “F*CK OFF” stitched onto the front, paying homage to his character, fickle and foul-mouthed patriarch Logan Roy.

Fans of the series will be familiar with the reference as Logan is quite fond of the phrase using it consistently and effectively throughout the show’s run.

The cast of @succession takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series 👏 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/frW546KySF — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Succession received its first SAG nominations this year. While it didn’t take any of the individual prizes, the show managed to secure victory for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

The HBO show beat out tough competition, including Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Apple TV’s The Morning Show, Netflix global phenomenon Squid Game, and Paramount’s massively popular Yellowstone.

Cox, alongside co-stars Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, all received nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. Sarah Snook, who plays Siobhan Roy, also received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Both of these categories were ultimately won by Squid Game alumni Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-yeon.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

When accepting Succession’s award, Cox used the spotlight to highlight the issues creatives are facing in Russia right now. You can check out the star’s full acceptance speech here.