Nicola Coughlan takes part in an accent challenge
Via Still Watching Netflix YouTube
Category:
News

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan’s Kardashian accent is so good, you’ll think she’s actually American

She is so talented!
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|
Published: May 29, 2024 11:25 am

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is Irish (despite many people thinking she’s Northern Irish because of her role in Derry Girls), but you would be forgiven for thinking she was of a different nationality because her ability to switch accents is so good. Actors are known for being multi-talented, including being able to mimic other accents for roles, but in a recent video of Coughlan, posted on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel, she took part in the Accent Challenge.

Coughlan starts the video by clearing up any confusion about where she’s from and admitting she’s a Galway girl. She then gives fans a glimpse into just how talented she is by speaking different dialects from around the Republic of Ireland, including the South side of Dublin and Cork. She developed her voice for Bridgerton‘s character Penelope Featherington, and noted how it differed between seasons to show how the character was evolving. And then, Coughlan blew fans away with her Kardashian accent (and fans of the reality TV family will agree, she’s spot on).

Recommended Videos

Nicola Coughlan shows off her talent by sharing her Kardashian accent

“My favorite American accent is like my Kardashian accent,” she explains. “It’s like a lot of, like, vocal fry. I really love when people go, ‘I am so excited. This is like the greatest day of my life. It’s incredible,’” she says in her best Kardashian accent and with zero emotion.

The actress also shared her simple but useful advice for people who may be trying to “master a new accent” and how they could do this. “When trying to get a new accent right, you can listen to real people from the place. Because often accents are a lot kookier and stranger and more specific than you think,” she shared. “Find a real person, go on YouTube, and watch, and you’ll be an expert in no time. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how the cookie crumbles.”

The comment section of the post shows that the majority of fans are incredibly impressed by Coughlan’s talent. “I’m now noticing the differences in her voice from season 1 to 3 actually … damn … she’s good;” a comment reads. Another fan agreed, writing, “I love hearing about her characterization and maturization of Pen all throughout the seasons. She’s a phenomenal actress.”

And what about that Kardashian accent? “Her Kardashian accent is so funny. I live on the east coast so I only hear that voice on TV too,” a comment reads.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article They are ripping people off’: Dance mom discovers costume she paid $100 for selling for $10 on Shein
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
They are ripping people off’: Dance mom discovers costume she paid $100 for selling for $10 on Shein
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 29, 2024
Read Article Global farce Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what 50% of Americans will allegedly stop doing thanks to Robert De Niro
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters as she leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on October 12, 2023 in Washington, DC/Robert De Niro attends "A Bronx Tale" screening during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 17, 2023
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Global farce Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what 50% of Americans will allegedly stop doing thanks to Robert De Niro
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 29, 2024
Read Article Why is North Korea sending flying poop to the South?
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the Russia - North Korea Summit on April 25, 2019 in Vladivostok, Russia. North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is visiting Russia for the first time. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Why is North Korea sending flying poop to the South?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Bitter’ Prince Harry’s Royal return is being blocked by King Charles and Prince William for one unforgivable reason
Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the coffin of HM Queen Elizabeth during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Bitter’ Prince Harry’s Royal return is being blocked by King Charles and Prince William for one unforgivable reason
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 29, 2024
Read Article Colin who? ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan’s post is filled with marriage proposals from fans who are overwhelmed by her beauty
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
Category: News
News
Colin who? ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan’s post is filled with marriage proposals from fans who are overwhelmed by her beauty
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article They are ripping people off’: Dance mom discovers costume she paid $100 for selling for $10 on Shein
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
They are ripping people off’: Dance mom discovers costume she paid $100 for selling for $10 on Shein
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 29, 2024
Read Article Global farce Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what 50% of Americans will allegedly stop doing thanks to Robert De Niro
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters as she leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on October 12, 2023 in Washington, DC/Robert De Niro attends "A Bronx Tale" screening during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 17, 2023
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Global farce Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what 50% of Americans will allegedly stop doing thanks to Robert De Niro
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 29, 2024
Read Article Why is North Korea sending flying poop to the South?
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the Russia - North Korea Summit on April 25, 2019 in Vladivostok, Russia. North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is visiting Russia for the first time. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Why is North Korea sending flying poop to the South?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Bitter’ Prince Harry’s Royal return is being blocked by King Charles and Prince William for one unforgivable reason
Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the coffin of HM Queen Elizabeth during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Bitter’ Prince Harry’s Royal return is being blocked by King Charles and Prince William for one unforgivable reason
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 29, 2024
Read Article Colin who? ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan’s post is filled with marriage proposals from fans who are overwhelmed by her beauty
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
Category: News
News
Colin who? ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan’s post is filled with marriage proposals from fans who are overwhelmed by her beauty
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 29, 2024
Author
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to join the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.