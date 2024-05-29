‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan’s Kardashian accent is so good, you’ll think she’s actually American

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is Irish (despite many people thinking she’s Northern Irish because of her role in Derry Girls), but you would be forgiven for thinking she was of a different nationality because her ability to switch accents is so good. Actors are known for being multi-talented, including being able to mimic other accents for roles, but in a recent video of Coughlan, posted on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel, she took part in the Accent Challenge.



Coughlan starts the video by clearing up any confusion about where she’s from and admitting she’s a Galway girl. She then gives fans a glimpse into just how talented she is by speaking different dialects from around the Republic of Ireland, including the South side of Dublin and Cork. She developed her voice for Bridgerton‘s character Penelope Featherington, and noted how it differed between seasons to show how the character was evolving. And then, Coughlan blew fans away with her Kardashian accent (and fans of the reality TV family will agree, she’s spot on).

Nicola Coughlan shows off her talent by sharing her Kardashian accent

“My favorite American accent is like my Kardashian accent,” she explains. “It’s like a lot of, like, vocal fry. I really love when people go, ‘I am so excited. This is like the greatest day of my life. It’s incredible,’” she says in her best Kardashian accent and with zero emotion.



The actress also shared her simple but useful advice for people who may be trying to “master a new accent” and how they could do this. “When trying to get a new accent right, you can listen to real people from the place. Because often accents are a lot kookier and stranger and more specific than you think,” she shared. “Find a real person, go on YouTube, and watch, and you’ll be an expert in no time. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how the cookie crumbles.”



The comment section of the post shows that the majority of fans are incredibly impressed by Coughlan’s talent. “I’m now noticing the differences in her voice from season 1 to 3 actually … damn … she’s good;” a comment reads. Another fan agreed, writing, “I love hearing about her characterization and maturization of Pen all throughout the seasons. She’s a phenomenal actress.”



And what about that Kardashian accent? “Her Kardashian accent is so funny. I live on the east coast so I only hear that voice on TV too,” a comment reads.

