Brie Larson-created docuseries ‘Growing Up’ landing on Disney Plus Day

Grab your tissues and prepare for an emotional release as Disney Plus celebrates Disney Plus Day in 2022.

Brie Larson and Culture House partnered for a beautiful, heart-wrenching, and inspiring new docu-series called Growing Up. The show will premiere on Disney Plus Day and will take viewers of all ages through life as a series of individuals.

A press release from Disney Plus describes Growing Up as follows:

“‘Growing Up’ is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming-of-age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance.”

Each episode will be 30-minutes long and will feature a “hero” to describe what it was like to grow up in their life. Disney Plus continues by sharing that

“Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.”

With more focus now than ever before on removing the veils we so often live our lives behind, the series is coming at a critical time for young adults everywhere.

While the series will undoubtedly allow young adults to learn about acceptance and getting to know their peers on a deeper level, it will undeniably provide the same experience for adults. The things we know about a person are so often at a very superficial level, but there’s nothing more important than opening space for a conversation to learn more about someone.

Here’s to growing up and continuing to find the bravery to be yourself.