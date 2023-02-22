Brie Larson shows her golfing skills are not up to par in hilarious fashion

Brie Larson, is there anything she can’t do? If you check out her social media accounts, it’s easy to see that she succeeds in everything from protecting the universe as Captain Marvel to perfecting the space buns and cuddly dog selfies. If you ask us, it’s safe to say that she can seemingly do it all. However, she shared with her fans and followers today that she’d discovered her Achilles heel after all.

So what is the kryptonite for Larson? Golf. That’s right, the sport that takes players to the driving range or the golf course for an afternoon of fun in the sun. Well, sometimes fun in the sun is what transpires. Other times, the sport may feel somewhat like a chore or a hard-to-perfect task, and Larson is no stranger to that.

In a recent video she shared on Twitter, she proves that she’s a mere mortal after all and that golf is where she struggles the most. Not taking it too much to heart, she calls being bad at golf a new achievement that she’s unlocked, and the exact moment in the experience that she decided to share with fans is super relatable. Hey, hand-eye coordination can be complex, okay? We’re not all set up like Arnold Palmer.

Achievement unlocked: IM BAD AT GOLF pic.twitter.com/LIRXI7ICEi — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 22, 2023

While she might not hit a straight shot, she did prove a few other things with the video. One: Larson is stylish no matter what she does, and two — she sure knows how to have fun. The video also allowed space for her fans to share that she’s not alone in not nailing it at the golf course.

In fact, some of her fans said they wouldn’t have even hit the ball if they were in her shoes, and we feel that.

still better than me, i wouldn't even hit the ball pic.twitter.com/dB2NQ0AD4u — jas🌠 (@infinitebrie) February 22, 2023

https://twitter.com/CaptMarvelNews/status/1628456358692397056?s=20

Other fans shared nods of support and told Larson that it’s all a matter of practice and spending time focused on the sport if she wishes to succeed.

At least you made contact with the ball. That's something you can work on. — Sean O' Donovan (@henriksen1) February 22, 2023

Yeah, that was me a couple days ago after not swinging for 3 months. Keeping your head down was solid though! — Jerry Sullivan (@_jerry_sullivan) February 22, 2023

Sucking at something is the first step to being sorta good at something — Sturg48 (@jcsturgeon) February 22, 2023

No matter her skill level, it looks like Larson had fun with her virtual golf experience, and if she’s taught us anything about her personality so far, she’s a firm believer in practice making perfect — so we just might expect to see more videos like this in her near future.

Until then, you can see Larson in Captain Marvel and Growing Up, streaming on Disney Plus, and don’t forget to watch her upcoming project, Lessons in Chemistry, on Apple TV Plus.