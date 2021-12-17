Brie Larson takes ‘The Notebook’ inspired picture

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson recently posted an image to her Twitter page that takes direct inspiration from Nick Cassavetes’s 2004 romantic drama, The Notebook.

The Notebook stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton. Based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook follows a young couple that falls in love in the 1940s. Then, an elderly man (played by James Garner) retells the tale in the present day to a fellow nursing home resident (played by Gena Rowlands, the director Cassavetes’ mother).

Brie Larson, known for portraying Carol Danvers in Marvel Studio’s Captain Marvel, tweeted a photograph of herself reenacting McAdam’s bird-like pose from The Notebook. She captioned the image: “Can you tell I watched The Notebook before taking this? Cue *If you’re a bird, I’m a bird*”

Can you tell I watched The Notebook before taking this? Cue *If you're a bird, I'm a bird* pic.twitter.com/hWc1pKQFFq — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 17, 2021

In The Notebook‘s final moments, Noah and Allie frolic in the open sea. Allie mentions reincarnation as a flock of birds flies over the tide. McAdams’ Allie proceeds to speculate that her soul would reincarnate as a bird. She mimics the flap of wings by wildly waving her arms. Gosling lifts McAdams in a loving embrace and utters the famous quote: “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird.”

Image via New Line Cinema

Larson’s post received plentiful comments from adoring fans expressing their affection and asking if the Marvel actress had seen the recent release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Larson’s co-star, Tom Holland.