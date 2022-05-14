Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage

Britney Spears has announced in a statement on Instagram that she has lost her pregnancy. The legendary artist was anticipating the birth of a child with her partner actor Sam Asghari.

Spears said on Instagram:

It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family

The artist announced the pregnancy last month, as we covered here. Fans across the globe we’re sharing their joy with her and now they’ll also be here to support her through these times as well.

This has been a big year for the star, as she’s finally been able to get out of the conservatorship that placed a whole host of restrictions on her life. She also has a tell-all memoir coming out with Simon & Suster, which broke some big records

We’ll leave you with the final part of the message that Spears and Aghari put out, and well wishes for the pair of them: