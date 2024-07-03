‘Brooks is quite manipulative like that’: ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ star Caroline Stanbury spills her costar’s unexpected season 2 tea

Real Housewives of Dubai cast members have come a long way since their debut in season one. The newly released season 2 focuses on the friendship dynamics in the dramatic friend group, more specifically on the feud between Caroline Brooks and Chanel Ayan.

Recommended Videos

Now that co-star Caroline Stanbury has lent a friendship hand to her frenemy Chanel Ayan, the two have become besties. Meanwhile, Chanel and her ex-best friend Caroline Brooks aren’t on speaking terms anymore. Viewers saw the two cast members drift apart gradually, and Bravo has teased an epic fight between the pair. The upcoming finale episode will reveal what caused tension between the duo.

Not only Chanel but Stanbury also has an alleged feud with Brooks. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, the Real Housewives of Dubai star opened up about where she stands with Brooks, and how her relationship with Chanel transformed since season one when the two hardly saw eye to eye.

Caroline Stanbury shares details about Chanel Ayan’s friendship fallout with Brooks

It was shocking for Bravo fans to see Stanbury and Brooks’ friendship dying. Stanbury explained that she never saw it coming, herself, and was surprised at how things ended between them. Without getting into the details and being critical of her former friend, Stanbury said she didn’t get an explanation as to why Brooks was avoiding her. She explained:

“I was totally blindsided. The week before, she was in my house with my family. I really didn’t see it coming, and didn’t understand it. Still really don’t. She’s never really explained herself.”

Not only were the viewers confused at the shift in Brooks’ energy, but Caroline Stanbury also felt it. As the two were very close in the previous season, Caroline was blindsided by Brooks’ behavior. Referring to the initial argument, when Brooks confronted Stanbury for attacking Marie behind her back, Stanbury explained it wasn’t that serious.

The Real Housewives of Dubai cast member claimed it was her “British humor,” and there was no intention of starting a beef with Taleen Marie. Marie wasn’t too bothered by what Stanbury said, but Brooks, on the other hand, made it seem like there was something more to those statements, per Stanbury’s claims.

The housewife also mentioned that there was no reason for her to come after Marie or criticize her, as she doesn’t even know her on a personal level. For Caroline, Brooks’ narration was “ridiculous right off the bat.” She implied Brooks is “manipulative,” and would twist the situation to something that didn’t really happen. Caroline said:

“But Brooks is quite manipulative like that. She calls one of us and says one thing and [then calls] the other, and then hopes that we don’t pick up the phone to each other. So I think we’ve understood that, and Taleen accepted exactly what I said.”

Caroline Stanbury also said that Brooks’ close friend and new cast member Taleen Marie knew it was just fun banter and nothing else. When it comes to her friendship with Ayan, Stanbury soon realizes they have a deeper connection.

After season one ended, the two cast members had a conversation about resolving their matters in private. They were able to come to terms that their friendship was worth saving when there was “no noise” and “no one to pull us apart.”

Stanbury was quick to clarify that the “noise” was none other than Lesa Milan. Caroline’s straightforwardness and saying whatever is in her heart out loud is one of the qualities that make her a fan-favorite housewife. Milan and Ayan used to be best buddies until their friendship was put to the test. According to Caroline, they had a “friendship of convenience.” which had to end one way or another. She also implied that Ayan had to act like a “puppet” in her friendship with Milan.

Stanbury also clarified that she has nothing to do with the fallout and criticized other cast members forming alliances against one another, she said:

“Why does it have to be them or us? Or me and them? Why can’t we all just get along? All I do is lift women. There’s room for all of us.”

To see whether Stanbury builds more connections in the friend group watch the upcoming episode 9 titled Deserted Friendships on July 9, 2024. Stream Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 exclusively on Bravo TV.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy