‘I Still Don’t Think It’s Real’: ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star Lesa Milan Spills Scalding Tea About Chanel Ayan and Caroline Brooks

Real Housewives of Dubai has exceeded fans’ expectations with its new season full of dramatic elements and friendship fallout. Season 2 features the luxurious and extravagant lifestyles of cast members Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Sara al Madani, Chanel Ayan, and Taleen Marie.

Additionally, these housewives navigate their friendship group dynamics while tackling the previous season’s beef. This time, the co-star Caroline Brooks forms a close bond with Chanel Ayan, and the two soon become besties on the show. Which causes tension between Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan.

In her recent interview with Out Magazine, Milan shared details of her friendship with Ayan. Previously the two besties were rumored to have outgrown one another, but that is only the partial truth. Milan teased the upcoming episodes, and how the drama between them would gradually unfold leading to the “epic” reality TV feud. She also weighed on Ayan being closer to Caroline Brooks, and notes that their friendship wasn’t as strong as she thought.

Lesa Milan throws shade at Caroline Brooks and Chanel Ayan

The mom of three explained that she and Chanel Ayan weren’t on good terms. Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 focuses on Milan’s storyline as the stressed entrepreneur manages her new venture, Mina Roe, a maternity line for new moms. Multitasking while taking care of her kids and building a business, Milan looks for support in her friend group, but she realizes that Ayan might not be a good friend to her.

As Milan navigates the friendship drama and conflicts between her friends, she can sense a “sad and heartbreaking” drift between her and Ayan. Soon their issues exploded into a huge argument leading to the end of the iconic “frick and frack” duo. On BravoCon, Real Housewives of Dubai fans got to know that Ayan and Milan weren’t besties anymore and were upset at this revelation.

For Lesa Milan, the entire situation was “disappointing.” She also talked about her relationship status with Caroline Stanbury, mentioning that she wasn’t too close to Stanbury, which is why there wasn’t much to work on. However, with Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan was “literally best friends,” so the situation got out of hand quickly, as she expected more from Ayan.

Milan still doesn’t know why her friendship ended so suddenly. This leaves Bravo fans wanting to know more about the feud. Milan noted:

“Well, to be honest, I don’t really know where it began, but I’ll say it caught me by surprise. I had no idea the finale would end the way it did, but in the world of reality, it was epic. In reality for us, though, it was so sad and heartbreaking.”

Without spilling too much tea, the Bravo celebrity was brutally honest about her thoughts on Chanel and Caroline’s friendship, and said their newly found connection wasn’t real. Milan explained she was cool with all the girls in her group, but wouldn’t necessarily post them all the time, as she doesn’t like to “fake” being friends with someone.

“You’re not gonna see me with any fake friendships and all of that. I’m cool with all the girls – the only person that I personally feel like I have an issue with is Ayan.”

She called Caroline a “messy bone collector” who was working on her personality. Milan clarified that she had no such issue with Brooks but Ayan stated:

“I still don’t think it’s real – how can I have a problem with something that’s not real? I mean, I think everyone on social media can see right through it.”

Fans are still curious to know what happened between the Bravo besties that led to them ending their friendship. This will only be revealed in the upcoming season 2 finale and reunion episodes. Stream the Real Housewives of Dubai exclusively on Bravo TV every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET/PT and the next day on Peacock TV.

