Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 cast
Who is the new cast member on ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ season 2?

Will she cause drama in the existing friend group?
Published: Jun 13, 2024 05:05 am

The Real Housewives of Dubai is back with a season full of glamour and luxury. Season 2 highlights the personal and professional lives of “flashy, fun, and fabulous ladies” linked to the elite circle in the “City of Gold.” Following the documentary-style show format in the footsteps of the Real Housewives franchise, this season focuses on the alliances within the friend group.

As per the official Bravo TV press release, fans can expect a shift in the group dynamics as each cast member’s loyalty will be tested. It will also showcase how the costars manage their family, businesses, and dramatic conflicts in their circle. For the new season, cast members Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani, and Caroline Stanbury are all returning.

A new housewife has also been introduced to the cast, she is one of Caroline Brooks’ best friends. On the Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premiere episode, Caroline introduces the newbie as her closest girlfriend who she has known for more than a decade.

Taleen Marie joins the Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 cast

It was revealed that this friend was Taleen Marie. The LA resident moved to Dubai in 2014 with her husband, Rafael Khanoyan, where they welcomed their daughters Gabriella and Sienna to the family. Marie went to Santa Monica College where she completed her Communications and Media Studies education.

After college, she transitioned into a music career and appeared on stage with famous names such as Christina Aguilera and Pope John Paul II.

During her confessional interview, Taleen shared she struggled to make friends in Dubai where she moved after marrying her husband. She felt relieved to see another American, Caroline, who later became her first friend. The new cast member explained how the two met:

“After living in LA for about 9 years, moving to Dubai was rough because all I knew was my husband. I didn’t have any friends here, I didn’t have any family here. 9 years ago, there were a lot less Americans in Dubai, and Caroline, she was the first friend.”

The season 2 plot revolves around a conflict between Caroline Brooks and Caroline Stanbury when Brooks realizes Taleen has become closer to Stanbury. Her loyalty is questioned as the new cast member navigates friendship dynamics, personal beef, unexpected feuds, and arising conflicts.

Taleen’s tagline for the sophomore season teases drama in the friend group that would lead to co-stars turning against one another. Ahead of the premiere, Marie said:

Take it from me, if you know how to stay chill, you’ll never get burned.”

To see more of Taleen, stream The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 every Sunday at 9/8c on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

Samawiyah Hasnain
Samawiyah is a contributing freelance writer at WGTC. With a keen eye for Bravo shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, and Real Housewives, she dives deep into the drama and controversies. Through her fresh perspective, Samawiyah brings an engaging and entertaining storytelling style for the reality TV fans.