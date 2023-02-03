Bryan Cranston reminisces about eating ‘Breaking Bad’ blue meth with Aaron Paul

When you think of Breaking Bad, one of the first images that springs to mind is likely Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in yellow hazmat suits surrounded by crates upon crates of their signature blue crystal meth. If there was a weird, WEIRD little part of you that kind of wanted to eat the blue meth purely because of its aesthetically pleasing look, well, it turns out you might just be pretty normal.

In the Breaking Bad universe, the stuff would likely lead you down the road of addiction and ruin your life. On the set of Breaking Bad, however, you’d just be chowing down on cotton candy-flavored rock candy, says series star Bryan Cranston in his appearance on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, in which celebrities sit down for an interview while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings.

Cranston recounted the time when Aaron Paul finally convinced him to try some of the meth candy. It all went down while their Breaking Bad characters were working in their infamous ‘dungeon’ meth lab while under the employ of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and the exchange seemed to go down with the pair somewhat still in character, with Jesse trying to convince Walt to try some of the goods:

“I go, ‘Nah, I don’t think so.’ And I guess I was still in character, because Walter White wouldn’t, ever. It was – ‘Nope! I’m not doing it.’ And he goes, ‘You gotta have one! [imitating Jesse Pinkman] Yo! Have one!’, is what he would say. And then I tasted one, and was like, that’s pretty good! And so, they rolled the camera and he and I are just talking, eating all the methamphetamine.”

If you’re missing some of that Walter White energy in your life, you can catch Bryan Cranston in the second season of Your Honor on Showtime.