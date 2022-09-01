California TV viewers left confused and scared at false emergency evacuation broadcast

Television viewers in California just got a nasty surprise when all programming was interrupted by an emergency broadcast telling them to immediately evacuate not just Los Angeles, but the “Eastern North Pacific Ocean”. Here’s what the frankly quite terrifying sounding message looked like:

So far as we can tell, the message may have been limited to those in Ventura County, with the Sheriff’s department making the following statement:

The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES — Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022

This appears to have been a mistaken activation of the service rather than in response to any incident, though Deadline theorizes that it may be connected to the Castaic brush fire burning near 5 Freeway in Ventura County.

One viewer said they were literally watching Stanley Kubrick’s nuclear apocalypse comedy Dr. Strangelove when the alert displayed – which probably only makes the story work better:

Darth Vader's voice calling out the nuclear weapon arming sequence… — 1stMinnesotaInfantryRegiment (@1stMinnesota) September 1, 2022

One viewer wasn’t taking any chances (though may not be entirely serious):

OK, I’m almost to Riverside, but I think I may have jumped the gun and I’m turning around and heading back home.



Thanks, Emergency Alert System. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 1, 2022

Others report that it did indeed display in multiple formats across different counties:

Wtf is going on!???? Why is there an immediate evacuation notice??? I don’t have a car. How tf is my family and I supposed to evacuate?? pic.twitter.com/IVcT70Id05 — Lilith Fury (@lilith_fury) September 1, 2022

This is not going to be good for anyone’s anxiety:

The fact there’s no other information is fucking terrifying. Where do we run? What are we running from? Is there a missile heading towards us? Like wtf is going on? — Lilith Fury (@lilith_fury) September 1, 2022

Given that this is California there were many options for potential disaster:

Quake. Tsunami, hell even volcano. I checked the quakes and tsunami warnings and there wasn't anything over 2.5 on the USGS quake site. — Sarah the Auntie ❤️🐕🦄🌈☮️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🐗🌊 (@secolem0305) September 1, 2022

Some theorized a massive tsunami was on the way:

Was there an earthquake off shore? Possible tsunami? Good idea to bug out while you still can. If it's fake, someone will pay dearly. — Wayne A Schneider (@WayneASchneider) September 1, 2022

Could it finally be happening?

I'd be ok going out because of Godzilla — Joseph (@SunstrumJoe) September 1, 2022

Many quickly drew parallels between this and the panic after the 2018 false nuclear missile alert in Hawaii. That saw the residents of the state informed that a ballistic missile was inbound, that this was not a drill, and to seek shelter immediately. Faced with impending death many did, though it was later discovered that the entire situation was down to a fat-fingered government employee hitting the wrong button.

Presumably something similar is the case here. More on this as we hear it.