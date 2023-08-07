‘Calling me Jamie Baby is probably not the best way to achieve this goal’: James Gunn reveals how not to get cast in the DCU

Not to sound too snarky – although it is undeniably true – it would seem the easiest way to be cast in a James Gunn project is to be a close friend, family member, or previous collaborator of the former Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran and current co-CEO of DC Studios.

As much as he takes flak in certain online circles for the perceived nepotism that’s blighted his career in the eyes of many – matters that were compounded by the recent MCU debut of wife Jennifer Holland in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as Sean Gunn and Nathan Fillion being among the first names confirmed to play new characters in the DCU – we do at least know one way not to secure a role.

In a development so bizarre it could have only happened on social media, though, the filmmaker was questioned on Threads regarding the best way to land one of the many coveted gigs coming down the pipeline.

“Just got back from doing a self tape audition for “She’s On The Run” A Query Production. And it made me think, I should be doing more auditions. So Jamie Baby, when you going to fly me out to the @wbpictures lot. Have me pop on one of those costumes for a wardrobe test?”

In response, Gunn simply responded by saying “Calling me Jamie Baby is probably not the best way to achieve this goal,” which is fair enough. It would be safe to say we won’t be seeing the original commenter in the DCU, then, nor will Superman: Legacy bear “written and directed by Jamie Baby” in the credits.