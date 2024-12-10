Camila Cabello gives fans an eyeful of her booty in all-black ensemble and they have thoughts

What we love about Camila Cabello is that she is not afraid to take risks, whether leaving Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career (which proved to be a massive success) or taking chances with her outfits. The “Havana” singer was propelled into stardom as a teen, and, unsurprisingly, her style has undergone a significant transformation over the years, but … dare we say it, none of her outfits have been quite as sultry as her most recent look.

Cabello has never been afraid to show off a little skin, opting for plunging necklines, outfits without bras, and garments that show off her stomach. However, the singer recently posted several photos on Instagram of a daring all-black ensemble she wore to the Tribeca Festival, and it is a look that demands attention!

The monochromatic outfit, which appears to be a fitted dress from Dilara Findikoglu, features several interesting elements, including a sheer midriff section and fuzzy faux fur top and bottom. The high neck detail and the short sleeves create a more sophisticated finish. Still, it’s the sheer insert that makes the statement in this look, especially when you see it from behind – fans have had a lot to say about this, because Cabello’s thong underwear is clearly on show!

To pull the look together, Cabello opted for oversized black eyewear frames and pulled her hair into a messy high ponytail.

Camila Cabello serves fashion inspiration with an extra side of hotness

In the caption, she thanked fans for their support, writing, “Gracias @tribecafilmfestival and thank you guys for coming. I love you, 305 till I die.” But why did Cabello attend the Tribeca Festival’s Art Basel Miami Beach Storyteller event? It was to promote her fourth studio album C, XOXO, and she sat down to chat with hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman.

Reactions to the post include, “Your outfit is killer,” “second pic?? i am NO better than a man,” and “So beautiful and hot at the same time.” These are a few of the comments that have praised Cabello for her outfit choice and drooled over her hotness!

The singer has been honest about her style evolution and how she has changed her appearance over the years, including with daring hairstyles and her approaches to fashion. Leaving Fifth Harmony allowed her to express herself, which she shared in an interview with People in 2017, as she noted she no longer had to find looks that matched her bandmates. She also discussed how personal growth directly impacted her clothing choices, saying, “I’m always growing and recreating myself, and because style is an expression of how you feel, my style has changed like I have. I’m more comfortable in my own skin now and I don’t feel like I have to do as much to feel good.”

Experimenting with her appearance is one of the things that makes Camila Cabello a fashion inspiration, and she can never be accused of being boring. “Changing my physical appearance like my blonde hair or fashion — whatever I do, I learned how exciting that is from people like Madonna or David Bowie,” she said at an event for Complex’s dinner at L’Ecrin Plage for Cannes Lions (per Yahoo! Life). “Always keep it fresh for people. I trust that as long as I’m being me, they know me and love me for me.” She clearly knows her fans because they cannot get enough of her, and they’re eating up her outfit!

