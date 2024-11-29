Camila Cabello creates Gossip Girl chic with the cutest skirt and turtleneck combination

Camila Cabello is the queen of turtlenecks and has rocked the cozy garment multiple times. However, her recent combination of a black turtleneck sweater and a brown plaid miniskirt is undoubtedly one of our favorites!

Recommended Videos

The “Worth It” singer gave us all the style inspiration we needed when she posted two photos of herself looking super cute and exceptionally stylish on Instagram. The outfit consisted of more than a turtleneck and miniskirt, and her styling was brilliant: a tailored black coat, sheer stockings for modesty and to create a more streamlined finish, and burgundy loafers. She shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “miami girls NYC during quismois.”

Her mention of New York City took our minds straight to Gossip Girl, which is set in the Upper East Side of New York City. While we continue to mourn the series’ end, it brought us some of the best television-style moments, and the characters, particularly Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf, continue to inspire our cold-weather wardrobes.

Well, hello there, New York City queen

But now, enough of Gossip Girl and more about Camila Cabello and what her fans say about her outfit (spoiler alert: it’s only good things). The star has 64.7 million followers on Instagram, and her post has been liked over a million times. The comment section has been filled with messages that praise her fashion choice. Reactions include, “It’s giving….xoxo gossip girl,” “it’s giving Consequences music video vibes,” “Wow for that style!” and “the color palette suits u.” The last comment is spot on, and the neutral hues Cabello chose do look great on her! Another pro for creating a monochromatic wardrobe is how easy it is to mix and match with other items.

Camila Cabello was 15 when she shot to fame as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, and it’s not surprising that after 12 years in the industry, her style and approach to beauty (this includes experimenting with bold hair colors like light blonde) has evolved. As a solo artist, she also found she had more freedom to be an individual instead of finding looks that complemented or even matched her former bandmates. “As a solo artist, I don’t have to worry about matching a group look, which can be quite challenging because you have to fit with everyone else,” she told People in 2017. Later in the interview, she also commented on her evolving style.

“I’m always growing and recreating myself, and because style is an expression of how you feel, my style has changed like I have,” she said. “I’m more comfortable in my own skin now and I don’t feel like I have to do as much to feel good. I could wear jeans and a T-shirt with no makeup and feel just as good as when I’ve been in hair and makeup for two hours and wearing a fancy dress. It’s all about feeling comfortable and feeling like yourself.”

In October 2024, Cabello told Vogue that she was becoming inspired by fashion documentaries to learn more about the industry. “It’s making it really exciting for me to play with my own style, experiment more and also see all the new innovative looks coming down the runway,” she said. We are looking forward to what this means for her personal style journey!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy