‘RIP Regina George’: Camila Cabello created an iconic ‘Mean Girls’ moment with her hot bunny outfit

Twenty years later, the 2004 film Mean Girls remains a cult classic for good reason. The characters are so colorful and the dialogue is hilarious. When deciding on her Halloween costume, Camila Cabello made a statement. She also took us down memory lane as she paid homage to everyone’s favorite villain, Regina George.

Regina was the film’s main antagonist and leader of The Plastics. Was she incredibly flawed? Of course, but the character (who was portrayed by Rachel McAdams) also gave us some of the most memorable onscreen quotes, brutal insults, and, yes, outfit inspiration. This includes her Playboy bunny costume, which consisted of a white halterneck bodysuit, black underwear, bunny tail, and ears — all of which Cabello recreated for the most epic costume ever.

She even wore long blonde hair (a notable change from her naturally dark hue), fluffy white cuffs, and white boots. The only thing about the “Havana” singer’s look that differed from the original was that she did not choose sheer tights, instead opting for a thicker pair of black stockings.

Camilla Cabello gets everyone’s attention with her Halloween inspiration

Cabello shared several photos from her evening days after Halloween. “RIP Regina George you would’ve loved C, XOXO,” she wrote in the caption, referencing her latest album, C, XOXO. She looks incredible, and we are not the only ones who think so. The post has been liked over 1.5 million times and has been flooded with comments from fans who have given her outfit a big thumbs up!

“Regina George would’ve absolutely loved this album,” a comment reads. “YOU DID DONE ATE THIS UP MAMA,” another fan shared. Other reactions include “you’re so cute,” “no offense but this is so hot,” and “Obsessed with you!!!!” Cabello has also been hailed as “iconic” and a “stunner.” Even the official Instagram account for Playboy decided to weigh in, commenting with three bunny emojis (we think that means they approve).

We should not be surprised that Camila Cabello delivered the goods on Halloween because she has done so many times before, perhaps most memorably when she stepped out as La Catrina from Día de Muertos. This year, she had more than one outfit to grab everyone’s attention and before posting her Mean Girls inspiration, Cabello stunned in a short clip that showed her transforming into a 1950s Cabaret Tropicana dancer in Havana, Cuba.

This look (created by designer Eileen O’Brien of L.O.C.A.) was more than a dazzling Cabaret-style outfit complete with tens of thousands of rhinestones, oversized earrings, and an ostrich feather headpiece. It was also a way for the entertainer to honor her Cuban heritage — something that is incredibly important to her.

“I like giving nods to my heritage, like being a Latina woman,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an October 2024 interview. “One year, I was La Catrina from Día de Muertos, so this time, I was like, what can I do that feels like it would be believable as a costume for me?”

Although Cabello has previously wowed fans with her outfits, this year was extra special. “I honestly never really go that big for Halloween. But I was like, what the hell!” she said. “It just felt very Bacardí, very Miami. There’s a huge Latin and predominantly Cuban community here, so I felt like this was the place where it would be appreciated.”

It’s going to be tough to top these looks next year, right?!

