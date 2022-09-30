10 canceled shows brought back by fans

For decades, fans have played an integral role in saving their favorite shows from cancellation. When the ratings are too low, or the network doesn’t like the return on their investment, they often announce the end of a show. Sometimes, though, those shows have such a passionate and loyal fan base that they can be saved, at least for a short time, on the strength of the support they receive from diehard fans.

Here are 10 examples of canceled shows brought back by fans.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Image via Fox

Fans jumped on the bandwagon to save Brooklyn Nine-Nine the second its cancellation was announced. Brooklyn Nine-Nine ran on Fox from 2013 to 2018, and when the network announced that the show had been canceled, fans took to Twitter to mount a campaign to save it. Plenty of famous faces weighed in with their support for the show, and within 24 hours Brooklyn Nine-Nine was picked up by NBC. It only ran for two seasons after switching networks, but the fans got to see the proper ending that they had been denied.

Nashville

Image via ABC

Following two country music singers who battle it out for supremacy, Nashville was canceled after four seasons on ABC. Outraged fans, however, were furious that the show was gone, and immediately began circulating an online petition to save it. Less than a month after the show was canceled, Nashville was picked up for a fifth season on CMT. Nashville ran for two seasons on that network before ending after season six.

Chuck

Image via NBC

Another show that was constantly on the brink of cancellation, Chuck was saved by the grace of its fans over and over again. After the second season, fans had to send in letters and write petitions to save the series, and they also found an ally in the popular fast food chain Subway. Fans flocked to the sub shop and credited their purchases to Chuck. Star Zachary Levi even got in on the action, gathering fans at a London Subway and encouraging them to save the show. NBC ultimately decided to renew Chuck for a third season.

Friday Night Lights

Image via NBC

Friday Night Lights is the king of strange agreements made to save a show. After its second season, the sentimental series was canceled by NBC. A fan outpouring, one that largely pre-dated social media, managed to save it, but only after NBC managed to strike a deal with DirecTV that allowed Friday Night Lights to air for three more seasons. The fan campaign including mailing light bulbs and mini footballs to NBC, a reminder of how much commitment fans had to have before Twitter made everything easy.

Jericho

Image via CBS

Skeet Ulrich’s post apocalyptic drama Jericho was canceled after just a single season by CBS, but another fan campaign that pre-dates the internet managed to save the show for just one more season. Ulrich’s character says “nuts” at the end of the season one finale, so fans decided that the best way to save the show owuld be to mail more than 40,000 pounds of nuts to CBS executives. Only one extra season came out of the campaign, but fans got to see more of Jericho than the network originally intended.

Veronica Mars

Image via Kickstarter

Veronica Mars‘ winding pathway has been one of the strangest in TV history. The show began airing on UPN, which eventually became The CW. Veronica Mars was fairly low rated, and was canceled following its third season. A fan campaign launched years later allowed for the filming of a movie, funded entirely by Kickstarter, and the success of that movie ultimately convinced Hulu to fund a fourth season. Veronica is no longer a teenage detetive, but the crimes that she solves have compelled fans for well over a decade now.

Star Trek: The Original Series

MovieStillsDB

TV history could look very different if Star Trek had been canceled after its second season, as CBS had originally intended. A sci-fi writer named Betty JoAnne Trimble and her husband ultimately organized a fan campaign, and CBS wound up receiving more than 110,000 different letters urging executives to save the series. Star Trek was ultimately renewed, but was canceled after its third season. Star Trek aired frequently in syndication, though, and ultimately became a cult hit.

Timeless

Image via NBC

NBC canceled Timeless, but wound up bringing it back almost immediately. The show, which was a time traveling romp that was equal parts compelling and hilarious, earned plenty of fans over the course of its first season, but wasn’t killing it in the ratings. Usually, networks stick to their guns when it comes to cancellations, but the social media uproar around Timeless was so swift and severe that NBC revesed its decision. The show only lasted for one extra season, but Timeless was a great example of what fans were capable of.

The Expanse

Amazon Studios

SyFy canceled The Expanse after its third season, but the show’s fans went to incredibly creative lengths to keep it alive. Fans even chipped in money to fly a plane over Amazon Studios with the text “#SaveThe Expanse.” In an interview with Deadline, Amazon Studios CEO Jen Salke explained how intense the pressure was.

“There were airplanes circling us, I was having cakes delivered, there was a whole thing happening,” she said. “And then really smart people, whose opinions I really value creatively, started reaching out to me, saying, ‘Have you seen this show?’… At the same time, Jeff Bezos was getting emails from everyone from George R.R. Martin to every captain of industry, like the founder of Craigslist.”

Community

Image via NBC

A show that was almost always on the brink of cancellation, Community‘s fans were pretty used to mounting campaigns to save it. After its fifth season, though, NBC was definitively done, and they announced that they would be cancelling the series. The show’s low ratings were the reason for its ultimate cancellation, but the diehard fans didn’t care how many people watched it. They mounted a campaign to save Community, and the show ultimately got to mount a sixth season on the long-since defunct streaming service Yahoo! Screens. Even now, many people are still hoping the promise of six seasons and a movie will one day be fulfilled.