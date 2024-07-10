Can’t get enough of ‘My Lady Jane?’ Here are the series you should watch next

The House of Tudor has been a subject that inspired many historical series and there’s no guessing as to why. The most famous Tudor, King Henry VIII, reigned in the late 1500s and was notable for his short-lived marriages.

The Amazon series, My Lady Jane, takes place at this time, but with a slightly more upbeat and revisionist take on the story of Jane Grey, who ruled for only 9 days. In the series, she finds agency in her own right in a fantastical world of magic. Accompanied by an anachronistic soundtrack, the show is a delightful escape from the facts and has many television contemporaries.

1. Dickinson

Apple TV took a well-known historical figure and gave it the old revisionist treatment. Hailee Steinfeld plays Emily Dickinson, the famous poet and perhaps even a more famous recluse. However, the series bucks against the common perception of the poet. While she never married and wrote many poems about death, Dickinson wants you to know that Emily led a full life. Steinfeld is hilarious in the role with this spin on a feminist figure presented for modern audiences.

2. The Serpent Queen

Starz, known for beloved historical shows such as Outlander and The White Queen, takes on none other than Catherine de’ Medici. Orphaned at a young age, she becomes delighted to be married to the King of France, only to discover his desires lie elsewhere. To survive in a vicious court, Catherine (Samantha Morton) must become brutal, herself. The series employs fourth-wall-breaking to sell the idea that this is not your typical queen.

3. The Great

The Hulu series exercises humor and satire in the story about the ruler of Russia, Catherine the Great. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult play opposites in a series that uses a failing marriage as an allegory for running a country. Though Russia believes Peter (Hoult) to be chosen by god to rule, his arranged marriage to Catherine (Fanning) puts that to the test. At its heart, The Great is a love story, though it takes a few seasons to get there. In the meantime, enjoy the satirical humor of this real-life figure.

4. The Buccaneers

High society has a reputation for being repressive, but The Buccaneers is out to prove you wrong. The Apple TV series follows a family of New York new money who transfer to London to be thrown into an unfamiliar world. Nan St. George (Kristine Froseth) is surprised upon arriving to find that women are treated like cattle on the marriage market. She is out for something else, and becomes the center of a love triangle. Just because women have their own interior lives doesn’t mean they can’t have fun at the same time.

5. Bridgerton

Netflix’s Bridgerton may be the hottest period drama on television at the moment, but it has a few things in common with My Lady Jane. Both series have an optimistic view of women in society — and for the better. Viewers shouldn’t let reality get in the way of enjoying a good period drama. Bridgerton incorporates instrumental versions of pop songs and tries its best to give its female characters agency. Though not as fearless as My Lady Jane, it would serve as a decent follow-up to the series.

6. Mary and George

Mary and George returns to the English throne, this time during the reign of King James. Played by Julianne Moore, Mary Villiers is in a difficult spot at the beginning of the show. After her husband’s death, she is left with nothing and needs to find her way in the world. Luckily she had a second son, George (Nicholas Galitzine), who is fated to be one of King James’ most famous lovers. The steamy series whisks the viewer away in a world full of sexual intrigue and politics.

7. Reign

The epitome of hashtag girl boss, The CW’s Reign is an overly romanticized version of Mary, Queen of Scots’… well, reign. As only The CW can only deliver, the characters are dressed in a wardrobe not fitting of the time, and twists historical figures to fit the aesthetic of the young adult network. And that is the fun of it. Reign isn’t about historical accuracy. It’s about modern song choices, beautiful gowns, and the power struggle between the women of the time: Mary, Catherine de’ Medici, and Queen Elizabeth. Long may she reign.

8. Anne Boleyn

Anne Boleyn is a fascinating figure in many pop culture interpretations, but the series from AMC takes a far more modern approach. Starring Jodie Turner-Smith as the titular figure, viewers get a vulnerable look at what Henry VIII’s second wife was going through leading up to her execution. Though not typically how the figure is depicted, Anne Boleyn uses race to tell a topical story, set in the world of 1500’s England.

9. Harlots

Hulu’s period drama takes another perspective on female empowerment. Though it is commonly understood that women didn’t have any power or rights centuries ago, Harlots shows the small ways that they empowered themselves. The series follows a brothel run by women in their own right. They had control over their own bodies, a concern that is sadly too topical in the modern era. Though not based on historical figures, the series grabs from many true accounts of the time to tell a compelling story.

10. The Tudors

The show that started the Henry VIII fever in pop culture, The Tudors cannot be overlooked. Wildly inaccurate and overly sexualized, the series is a guilty pleasure for most. But it was many viewers’ first experience with the trigger-happy king who married six times during his reign. Jonathan Rhys Meyers will long be remembered in the period drama space for portraying the infamous ruler.

