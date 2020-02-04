Marvel Comics Tease Captain Marvel And Wolverine Team-Up

Moviegoers have now seen Captain Marvel team up with a range of heroes on the big screen, from Captain America to Thor to Spider-Man to a bunch of her fellow heroines. But did you know that Carol Danvers and Wolverine go way back in the comics? It’s true, and the unlikely duo’s history will be revisited in an upcoming issue, with the cover of Captain Marvel #17 – due out this April – teasing Carol and Logan fighting side by side once again.

The pair’s friendship actually goes back to Carol’s origins in the Marvel universe. She debuted in 1968’s Marvel Super-Heroes #13, by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan, as a government agent for the Air Force Intelligence. In this capacity, Carol worked alongside many familiar faces, such as Nick Fury and Logan. Both then went their separates ways, as Carol gained Kree powers and Logan became involved with the Weapon X program.

Later in life, though, the two heroes reunited when they were teammates on the Avengers and when Carol became an associate of the X-Men. Over the years, Carol and Logan have proven that they’ve got each others’ backs and that they’re true friends. Which is why they’re pally enough to spend a poker night together.

Yes, the solicitation for Captain Marvel #17 reveals that Logan is one of Carol’s guests for an evening spent playing poker, along with a gaggle of other heroes. An eyebrow-raising line even suggests it might be strip poker they’re playing, but this is likely just a tease and there’s probably a double meaning here.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #17

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

DEAD MAN’S HAND!

It’s poker night at Casa Danvers, and with Wolverine, Monica Rambeau, Spider-Woman, Hazmat, Jessica Jones and Ms. Marvel all in the game, Carol might just lose her shirt. But who – or what – is THE NEXUS and why is it ruining this much needed R&R!?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Be sure to catch Captain Marvel #17 when it hits store shelves this April.