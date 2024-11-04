Catphishers or pick-up artists? How men are using ChatGPT to get dates

We’ve seen stars like Katy Perry be accused of using this, but now people are using AI in ways you didn’t think were possible.

The dating game has a new player, guys, and it’s not human. Men across dating platforms are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to craft the perfect opening lines, with some reporting surprising success in their digital pursuit of romance.

Recent research from Attractiontruth reveals that 20% of surveyed men between 25 and 35 are employing AI tools like ChatGPT to enhance their dating profiles and create engaging messages. The study, which included 1,371 men using apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge, found that over a third of AI users reported increased confidence in their interactions with potential matches. One Tinder user shared his success story on social media, claiming he received a phone number within an hour of sending an AI-generated message. “I should’ve been using ChatGPT to talk to women on Tinder a lonnnnnnggg time ago,” another user said.

The trend has gained such traction that dedicated AI dating assistants are emerging. YourMove.AI, launched in 2022, has attracted approximately 250,000 users and sees about 200,000 monthly site visits. The platform’s founder, Dmitri Mirakyan, notes that their clientele extends beyond those who struggle with social interactions.

Why are men are opting to use AI on dating websites

“The types of people that use this – you’d think it’s mostly just people that feel awkward, but there’s a ton of people who are just introverts,” Mirakyan explains. His service assists users who are shy, speak English as a second language, or are simply new to online dating.

Recent data suggests this digital dating revolution particularly appeals to younger men. According to a Pollfish survey, one in three men aged 18 to 34 now use ChatGPT for relationship advice, compared to just 14% of women in the same age range.

The phenomenon has even penetrated pop culture, featuring in a Comedy Central South Park episode where characters discuss using AI to help enhance their dating.

However, relationship experts urge caution. Lisa Marie Bobby, a licensed psychologist and marriage therapist, warns that while AI can help with first impressions, it might lead to inauthentic connections. “Maybe they made decisions about getting involved with you based on an experience that they were having with AI-generated communication, rather than actually you,” she notes.

The impact of AI on dating culture continues to evolve, with dating platforms themselves exploring AI integration. OkCupid has already implemented ChatGPT to generate matching questions, while Tinder’s CEO has expressed interest in developing AI features to enhance user experience.

For some users, the results speak for themselves. Am, an Italian user profiled in the Attractiontruth study, received immediate engagement after implementing an AI-crafted bio that cleverly incorporated his heritage with phrases like “Trust me, my pasta game is strong!” complete with appropriate emojis.

The rise of AI, especially in dating, raises important questions about authenticity. Even though these tools might help break the ice, the long-term implications of starting relationships through AI-generated conversations remain uncertain. As dating apps continue to embrace artificial intelligence, the line between genuine connection and algorithmic attraction grows increasingly blurred.

