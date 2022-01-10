Celebrities mourn the death of ‘America’s Dad’ Bob Saget

The world is mourning the death of “America’s dad” and Full House star Bob Saget.

Earlier today news broke that the American comedian and entertainer had been found dead at age 65 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

First reported by TMZ, emergency services arrived to the hotel and found Saget in his room, pronouncing him dead on the scene. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, though the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said that there were “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case”.

Saget’s family confirmed the news to US Weekly, saying “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

In the wake of this tragedy, peers and friends of Saget have taken to social media sharing their tributes to the star who inspired so many.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Very sad news to hear about @bobsaget. We actually dated back in the day. He was a nice guy & one of the funniest people I have ever seen on stage. A true comedy giant. 🎭😔#RIPBobSaget — Elaine Hendrix Ⓥ (@elaine4animals) January 10, 2022

Lost a great guy and a friend.

RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022

I have always and will always love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022

He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

I don't even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and was so lucky to work with someone so funny, soulful and kind. His role on himym was a voice in the future, looking back on all of life's complexity with a smile, and that's how I'll always remember him #RIPBobSaget… — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 10, 2022

In the months prior to his death, Saget had been on a standup comedy tour dating back to Sept 2021. The tour was scheduled to continue through May with the iconic entertainer performing in Jacksonville, Florida the night before his passing.