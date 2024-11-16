Charli XCX struck a sultry pose during her ‘SNL’ week and it’s demanding, shall we say, attention

Charli XCX has been demanding everyone’s attention this week. She recently filmed an appearance for Saturday Night Live that gives fans a chance to see her comedic skills in action and wow us with her outfit choices. She will be the host and musical guest this week, and in a short clip of her upcoming skit, the “365” singer wears a white dress with a plunging neckline as she discusses her “real name” with Marcello Hernandez.

So, what does she say in response to the question? ​​“Charleston Ten One Hundred Ten,” she told Hernandez with a straight face and the perfect amount of attitude. We are sorry to inform those who believe the singer was born with such a far-out name, but she was born Charlotte Emma Aitchison.

The entertainer posted the clip on Instagram (where many of her loyal 6.6 million followers were excited to share their thoughts). Reactions to the post include “Let’s go babyyyyyy,” “we WILL BE watching,” and “this is literally all i have going for me this week.” But not everyone is impressed with the jokes, and honestly, they lacked that extra oomph we were expecting because Charli XCX is such an interesting character. “This is disgustingly unfunny,” a fan whined, while others complained how the show uses “recycled internet jokes for the promos.”

Are we excited to see Charli XCX on SNL? Of course, and we have no doubt her appearance will be memorable once they get into the more humorous material. But this is not the only post she has made this week that has caught our eyes!

Charli XCX has everyone’s attention thanks to her sultry pose

The singer also posted a topless photo from her campaign with fashion brand Acne Studios, which racked up comments from thirsty fans, and Charli XCX posed on an orange/brown sofa wearing matching brown pants and a top combination. The blouse she opted for has an interesting shawl collar neckline, which draws the eye in and becomes the focus of her outfit. She opted for heeled sandals and black sunglasses to complete the look. It’s not so much her outfit but the rather suggestive way she is sitting that has gotten her fans’ attention. “All of a sudden I want to be an orange couch,” a comment states, referring to the sofa she is sitting on.

Other reactions include, “Who is this DIVA,” “Hot,” and “Omg.” Due to the sheer excitement fans are experiencing from this photo, they are struggling to string a sentence together!

There have also been comments expressing joy that the singer will be on SNL, and she teased her appearance again in this post with a photo taken from outside the studios and with her caption. “Snl week babbyyyyyy lets gooooo,” she wrote.

This will be Charli XCX’s debut on the show, but she inspired a comedy sketch earlier this year when Bowen Yang parodied her. The “Apple” singer was asked to share her thoughts in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, and she let us know she took it comedic bit with good humor. “Oh no, no, no, I think SNL is iconic, and Troye [Sivan] and I, we had an inkling it was coming,” she said. “We were very excited about it, and I love Bowen, and honestly, I think he did a great job. I was very impressed with the hair texture actually, I thought it was a really good wig. Yeah, it was good. It was cool.”

