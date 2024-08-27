‘lol i can’t stop laughing’: Try to keep a straight face as Charlie XCX does a SKIMS photoshoot while her photographer screams in the background

Charli XCX is a talented musician, but she recently took on a new role: modeling underwear for the SKIMS summer campaign. The “Speed Drive” singer posed in several garments for Kim Kardashian’s brand, including cotton bandeau, loose boxers, and cotton rib bikini-style underwear. She looked gorgeous in the collection, which went live on Aug. 21. There is no denying the results are stunning, but Charli posted a video from behind the scenes that shows a far less glamorous look at the photoshoot.

The campaign was shot by photographer Petra Collins, who can be heard in the background as she yells at Charli XCX to “work it.” Collins may have thought her comments were inspiring, but they made the situation a tad awkward. The singer is an absolute queen for not bursting into laughter, although she did later!

Charli XCX posted the clip on TikTok and shared her thoughts in the caption: “lol i can’t stop laughing ily PETRA!! me in my @SKIMS cotton by @Petra Collins ahh! <33 #ad.” Fans have reacted to the post, and they clearly have a lot to say.

Fans react to Charli XCX’s SKIMS photoshoot

The video’s comment section has been met with excitement as fans weigh in on the footage. “I think shes gorgeous,” and “I am demanding that this is how my friends act whenever they take pics of me.”

There has also been a reaction to Petra Collins’s constant remarks. “The glazing from the photographer is insane,” a comment reads. Other fans think that Collins is the ultimate hype woman! “Petra is all of us,” “I love your hype woman so much!! We need them in our lives,” and “I too wouldn’t be able to stop screaming gorgeous and yas if I was at this shoot.”

Charli XCX discussed why she collaborated with SKIMS in a statement. “Skims empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat,” she said. “I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don’t need to be compromised. Shooting with Petra for this campaign was a dream, and I was so excited to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces. Also, the puppies were beyond cute.”

Did she slay? Absolutely, but Charli XCX also proved what a professional she is: She kept a straight face during Petra Collins’ shouting and delivered the best results!

