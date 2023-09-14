Who owns SKIMS?

Ever since the shapewear company SKIMS launched its first line of undergarments and undergarment-adjacent clothing in 2019, it’s been an instant hit. While some of the fanfare may have to do with the identity of one of the owners, there have been rave reviews for the products’ quality and steps to allow for more inclusive sizing. As of 2023, SKIMS has a value of over four billion USD.

While SKIMS has had its fair share of controversy, customers continue to pour in and support the company financially. One of the biggest draws of purchasing SKIMS products for most casual consumers is the co-owner’s A-list status. But what’s the full story of ownership here?

Who is the owner of the underwear company SKIMS?

Image via SKIMS

SKIMS is a company that sells shapewear, bras, and other feminine clothing. One of its specializations is inclusivity, displayed both in color shade choices and sizing options. While a company that strives to provide shapewear for every type of body may not conjure the image, it was actually created in part by one of the most stereotypically attractive women in Hollywood. In 2019, Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede (and his spouse Emma Grede) came together to create SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian explained in a 2021 video from the Wall Street Journal that she saw a large gap in the market of shapewear. Specifically, she noticed that the colors for nude undergarments were not wide-ranged enough for her skin tone. From there, she noticed similar problems with sizing and cuts of the fabrics. Jens Grede, a Swedish entrepreneur, and his wife Emma are known for working with celebrities to build their own brands.