Did Kim Kardashian pass the Bar Exam?

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is following in her father’s footsteps as she continues upon her journey to becoming a lawyer. Kardashian began the long process to becoming a real bona fide law practitioner four years ago in 2019. Of course, the final most challenging part of the whole thing is passing the notorious bar exam, so, has Kim Kardashian managed to pass the difficult assessment yet?

The whole process has proven pretty difficult for The Kardashians star, however, it clearly hasn’t deterred her. Kim revealed that she had failed the “baby bar” three times before finally managing to pass back in 2021. Despite what the name implies, the baby bar exam is actually taken by adults, and it’s very similar to the actual bar exam although it only focuses on three areas of law. It’s a seven hour long test that involves both essays and multiple choice questions. The pass rate for this exam is incredibly low, with only about 20% passing each time.

On her Instagram, Kim shared her excitement at finally passing the difficult exam, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.” Passing the baby bar is quite the achievement, but it isn’t the end of the road for those hoping to practice law. Afterwards comes the adult bar exam although apparently they just call it the bar exam.

So has Kim passed the real bar exam?

Not yet, but she is well on her way to doing so. Talking to Savanah Guthrie on the Today show back in May, Kim revealed that she was hoping to sit the daunting exam sometime next year. From the sounds of things she’s well on track to pass as she also revealed her mid-term exam results, “I took a midterm yesterday. I got 100 percent and then I got a 95 percent on my other midterm. So I feel — that gives me that boost of confidence again just to push through.”

On top of the progress she’s making with her studies, Kim has also had plenty of real world experience. In 2018 she petitioned for the pardoning of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who was serving life in prison for a non-violent, drug-related crime. After speaking with Kim, the then president, Donald Trump pardoned Miss Johnson.

Obviously Kim’s family ties may have influenced her decision to go into law as well. Her father Robert Kardashian was an incredibly successful lawyer who was famously on the defense for O.J. Simpson. Robert was portrayed by David Schwimmer in the Netflix series The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Kim Kardashian is very much proving that she is a woman of many talents, she’s somehow managed to raise four children, remain an influential celebrity and has opted to take on one of the most difficult career paths a person can pick. To top it all off she’s entering the world of acting with the twelfth season of American Horror Story.