Kim Kardashian is now at the center of recent UFO conversation thanks to new SKIMS campaign

The United States government has been shooting a lot of things out of the sky lately, and it’s got everyone talking about UFOs, which honestly is understandable. Now rich and famous person Kim Kardashian has found another way to sandwich herself into the conversation.

The reality TV star released some steamy photos of herself in a bathing suit surrounded by “aliens” for her SKIMS Swim collection, according to TMZ.

“All those UFOS shot down to prep us for the skims swim launch, it all makes sense now,” one person said about the campaign. “Is she getting us ready for Aliens now?” another said. Someone else joked: “On the next episode of the Kardashians, Kim: “Mom the government literally shot down my SKIMS drones. Like, they were just a promo!”

There are a whole lot more Alien-themed things on the official Skims instagram page, including a short video of the “aliens” waving to the camera in bikinis on the beach.

“Everyone’s wearing SKIMS Swim, even the extraterrestrial. 27 styles in 7 colors drop Feb. 21 in our biggest, boldest Swim collection ever. Join the waitlist,” the caption said.

The uproar over whether or not we were shooting aliens out of the sky got so heated around the country that President Joe Biden was forced to address the media and calm everyone down. The United States “acted out of an abundance of caution” when it shot down the unidentified objects, Biden explained.

“But make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down,” he said.