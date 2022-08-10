Check out the official posters for ‘The Menu,’ with stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes

Searchlight pictures has released a pair of posters for the upcoming dark-comedy horror movie The Menu, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. Taylor-Joy recently starred in The Northman and is currently filming the 2015 Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off Furiosa. Meanwhile, Fiennes is set to star in Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley.

Searchlight previously released a trailer for the film, which was directed by Mark Mylod (Succession). The story revolves around a high-end dining experience that takes a nightmarish turn. One poster features Taylor-Joy as “Margot” and the other features Fiennes as “Chef Slowik.”

Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures

In the trailer, Taylor-Joy is suspicious about the chef from the get-go and doesn’t have any admiration for him, unlike her boyfriend.

“He’s not just a chef. He’s a storyteller,” Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) tells Taylor-Joy. “The game is trying to guess what the overarching theme of the entire meal is going to be. You won’t know until the end.”

They get on a boat to an island and eventually things get violent, bloody and terrifying. At one point, Chef Slowik gives them a 45-second head start” to run away.

“This is what you’re paying for,” Fiennes says in the trailer. “It’s all a part of the menu.”

The Menu is the first feature film from Mylod. He’s previously helmed episodes of Shameless and Entourage. Cinematographer Peter Deming (Drag Me to Hell, Mulholland Drive) rounds out the crew. Janet McTeer, John Leguizamo and Judith Light also appear in the film. Check out the trailer below.

The Menu will hit theaters on November 18.